Mitratech Announces the Launch of Expert Legal Invoice Review Services at 2020 CLOC Global Institute

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech is pleased to announce today at the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) Global Institute, the launch of expert invoice review services that enable organizations to complement e-Billing with the means to achieve additional ROI as part of a structured legal spend management program. The inclusion of expert invoice review resources to compliment the Mitratech e-Billing solution will allow organizations to streamline the process, realize additional legal spend savings, and better utilize their internal staff.

The team that makes up the expert review service consists of legal professionals with deep industry experience and credentials that are rigorously trained and tested to ensure excellence in results. This team has audited billions of dollars of legal spend annually and has helped companies manage their outside legal expenses through a reliable and consistent review process. With specialization across numerous legal practice areas, Mitratech's expert resources validate and increase the transparency around legal fees by reviewing and analyzing invoices against accepted standards.

"We are excited to be announcing our brand new expert invoice review services at the 2020 CLOC Global Institute, the vanguard of events for the legal operations community," said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech, "This offering represents the next step on Mitratech's journey to continually deliver innovative solutions to our clients seeking to efficiently manage legal spend."

Mitratech's General Manager of Workflow Solutions, Brian McGovern will be presenting "Building a Future Proof Legal Tech Stack" at 2020 CLOC Global Institute on November 10th at 2:10 ET. Brian will be joined by George Chui, Director, Systems Development at Prudential, and Yuka Tzavaras, Sr. Manager, Legal Operations at Electronic Arts, Inc.

Mitratech is proud to be a Diamond Sponsor of the CLOC Global Institute and will be exhibiting via a virtual booth where clients can visit to learn more.

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across their organization.

