Mitratech Named a Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix GRC Platforms Analysis

They used the following criteria to rank Mitratech as a leader:

Product strategy and performance

Market presence

Ease of deployment and use

Customer service excellence

Unique value proposition

According to Divya Baranawal, research director at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions , "Mitratech Enterprise Compliance Suite (ECS) offers robust functional capabilities offering top-down visibility and oversight, while enabling organizations to enforce regulatory and corporate compliance across business and operational levels. With its strong overall performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Mitratech is positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of GRC Platforms market." Divya further adds, "Mitratech is well recognized for delivering a strong customer ownership experience and providing enhanced ease of deployment, use, maintenance and upgrades along with enhanced efficiency to drive ROI."

"We are honored for our GRC suite of products to receive this distinction from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions," said Mike Williams, CEO, Mitratech. "This industry recognition further demonstrates our success in continuing to provide innovative legal technology and compliance solutions to our customers."

The full report can be viewed here: https://mitratech.com/resource-hub/analyst-reports/2021-spark-matrix-grc-platforms-analysis

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, and compliance professionals, offering a proven portfolio of end-to-end solutions that spread operational best practices throughout the enterprise, standardizing processes and accelerating time-to-value. That helps legal and governance, risk and compliance teams rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise. For more info, visit Mitratech.com .

