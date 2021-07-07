Mitratech Named a Market Leader and Innovator in the 2021 Hyperion Research ELM MarketView™ Report

"We are honored to add the Market Leader and Market Innovator distinction from Hyperion" Tweet this

Market Leader in ELM Lifecycle Sophistication: TeamConnect is a highly integrated and configurable end-to-end ELM platform capable of addressing the most advanced requirements.

In addition, TeamConnect received among the highest scores overall, including for product features, usability, and market vision.

"We are honored to add the Market Leader and Market Innovator distinction from Hyperion to an expanding list of market awards," said Mike Williams, CEO at Mitratech. "This industry recognition demonstrates our success in working closely with our customers to provide innovative legal technology solutions for the challenges they are facing both now and in the future."

Mitratech has a long history of market leadership and innovation within the ELM industry," notes Eyal Iffergan, President of Hyperion Global Partners. "With TeamConnect, Mitratech continues to be at the forefront of the industry, raising the competitive bar by delivering capabilities that enable organizations to evolve beyond the basics of spend management and focus on higher-value legal competencies, such as effectiveness and service quality."

Thel report is now available at https://mitratech.com/resource-hub/analyst-reports/hyperion-marketview-enterprise-legal-management-for-corporations-report/

About Mitratech:

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility and spurring collaboration across their organization.

About Hyperion Global Partners:

Hyperion Research is the industry's leading source for Legal Solutions Market Intelligence. The profession's leaders, innovators and trend-makers rely on Hyperion Research as the premier provider of independent market research, analysis and advisory services. For more information, visit www.hgpresearch.com .

