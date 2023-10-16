Mitratech Partners with Syntrio to Provide Harassment Prevention, Ethics, DEI, and Other Compliance Courses

Mitratech

16 Oct, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal, compliance, and HR software, is excited to partner with Syntrio, a leader in ethics hotlines and compliance training, to integrate comprehensive courses into Mitratech's HR solutions suite.

Mitratech customers can now access new, high-value courses that focus on employment law, harassment and discrimination, diversity, equity, and inclusion, government contracting, and more. This new curriculum is additive to the robust training currently available in the company's Learning Management System (LMS) product, which offers ethics and compliance, business skills, health and safety, cyber security, and hotline learning. All courses are SCORM-compliant and easily uploadable to existing LMS systems.

These new eLearning libraries, powered by Syntrio, provide employers with the right tools to help drive winning cultures, mitigate risk, and meet regulatory standards. Additional features include foundational, micro-learning, and reinforcement training that has been developed by employment law attorneys, experienced practitioners, and online educators. The courses also have a variety of conceptual and principled content and provide interactive and situation-based education to help employees absorb and integrate the learning into the workplace.

"We understand that a key element in building a strong company culture is empowering your people with the right tools, capabilities, and confidence to support it," said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. "That's why Mitratech is thrilled to add more purpose-built solutions to our HR portfolio that not only enhance the employee learning experience, but also help organizations mitigate risk, meet regulatory standards, and ensure compliance throughout their training and development."

"We have always promised our customers that we would ensure they meet regulatory standards while mitigating risk. Increasingly, our partners are also asking for courses and feedback models that power modern cultures where inclusion and empowerment are celebrated and engagement drives corporate and customer outcomes," said Thomas O'Keefe, President and CEO, Syntrio. "We could not be more excited to extend our impact through this partnership and our shared vision for a transformed approach to enterprise building." 

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 10,000 organizations worldwide spanning more than 160 countries.

About Syntrio

Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help more than 6,500 organizations make the workplace a better place. Syntrio solutions include a comprehensive ethics reporting hotline and case management system, and seven modern training libraries in Employment Law and Harassment, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills, Cybersecurity, and Hotline Learning.

