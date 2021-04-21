MITRE Engenuity ATT&CKⓇ Evaluation Showcases Uptycs' Advanced Endpoint Threat Detection Capabilities

WALTHAM, Mass., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptycs , the leader in cloud-native security analytics, today announced its results from the 2020 ATT&CK® Evaluations for Enterprise performed by MITRE Engenuity . With strong performance across detection categories, including tracking lateral movement among Windows and Linux hosts, Uptycs methodically tracked Carbanak+FIN7 activity across the Enterprise ATT&CK matrix.

Uptycs was evaluated, along with 28 other vendors, for its ability to detect attack techniques deployed by Carbanak and FIN7, criminal organizations that primarily target retail and banking companies. By mapping its detections and user interface to the MITRE ATT&CK knowledge base, Uptycs enables continuous security-observability for macOS, Linux, and Windows machines in addition to cloud infrastructure and container orchestration—maximizing coverage so that security analysts can quickly understand context and respond. With Uptycs, analysts can prioritize, investigate, and respond with confidence based on high-fidelity detections mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK knowledge base.

"SOC teams today are tasked with supporting a widening attack surface due to a growing stack of cloud-native services and diversity of endpoints," said Ganesh Pai, CEO, Uptycs. "This requires technology that can capture telemetry across hosts, containers, and cloud providers to detect, prioritize, investigate, and mitigate potential threats. Not only that, but they need a sophisticated platform that can provide lateral movement correlation across modern attack surfaces. These evaluation results demonstrate our ability to quickly provide the comprehensive context and intelligence that security analysts need to evaluate and manage risk."

Pai continues, "We chose to participate in MITRE Engenuity's ATT&CK Evaluations because we believe transparency and quantitative third-party vendor assessments are important for customers and the industry at large. We also wanted to showcase our agility and innovation with our Windows EDR capabilities that complement our market-leading strength in macOS and Linux. We're proud to stand among some of the biggest vendors in the security industry and showcase our multi-OS detection capabilities—a testament to the hard work of our engineering and threat research teams."

ATT&CK is a MITRE-developed knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques based on real-world observations to describe and better understand threats, and to pinpoint gaps in visibility and detection processes. The ATT&CK Evaluation, performed by MITRE Engenuity, tests a vendor's ability to detect attacker activity across the full spectrum of sophisticated attacks, from initial breach all the way through lateral movement, persistence, and exfiltration. Explore the evaluation results from MITRE Engenuity here .

To learn more about the Carbanak+FIN7 evaluation, and to see how Uptycs mapped the activity to the MITRE ATT&CK Enterprise Matrix in the Uptycs security analytics platform, join our webinar " Going on the ATT&CK versus FIN7 and Carbanak " being held on Thursday, May 6 at Noon EST.

