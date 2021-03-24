Mitrex launches solar roof technology to transform homes into self-sufficient power systems

The solar roof panels can be easily installed on both new and existing homes. Besides being affordable, Mitrex's products can also seamlessly mimic the appearance of traditional asphalt and slate shingles, with various colours and patterns available. The visual appeal of Mitrex's roofing panels serves as a stark contrast to traditional solar panels, further extending the company's leadership within the renewable energy industry.

"Our solar roof solutions are ideal for homeowners looking to reduce their carbon footprint and make a positive impact on the environment," says Mitrex CEO Danial Hadizadeh. "With our streamlined installation process, homeowners are now able to tap into solar technology to contribute to a net-zero carbon future without compromising the look of their home."

Similar products in market have developed solutions that are aesthetically pleasing, but the installation process involves a replacement of the entire rooftop instead of integrating into an existing surface. On the other hand, versatility was the main driver for Mitrex's product development.

Mitrex invests heavily in research and development, and all of these applications are part of its mission to increase solar energy adoption around the world. Mitrex solar roof products are proudly made in Canada, in a custom-built factory based in the Greater Toronto Area. The company's facility allows for reliable and consistent production of thousands of high-quality solar panels per month.

Key specifications of Mitrex solar roof solutions include:

Mimics traditional patterns and colours for a seamless integration into existing non-solar roofing.

Frameless panels that allow for more surface area coverage.

Made with high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon solar cells for years of service.

Treated with anti-soiling coating that makes them virtually maintenance-free.

Lightweight, durable, weatherproof, featuring UV-stable and fade-resistant colours.

Same installation methods as traditional rooftop panels, so any qualified roofer can install them.

A 25-year electricity generation warranty and a 30-year material warranty.

About Mitrex

Mitrex strives to be a world leader in the green building sector by researching, advancing, and manufacturing integrated solar technology. Mitrex provides full turnkey services, combining the creation and installation of the building envelope together with solar energy generating systems. Our mission is to be the catalyst that accelerates the adoption of sustainable, energy-generating, human-made structures. Our belief is that rapid, low-cost, sustainable manufacturing is economically viable, and is the road to a brighter future for humanity. We will continue to push innovation in integrated solar products. For more information, visit www.mitrex.com.

SOURCE Mitrex