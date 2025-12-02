Mitrex Partners with Gensler on eFacade PRO+: Customizable Solar Facades with Honeycomb Backing

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mitrex, North America's largest manufacturer of Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), has partnered with Gensler, the global architecture and design firm, to develop its latest innovation: eFacade PRO+ with Honeycomb Backing. This collaboration sets a new standard for solar facades that combine design freedom, high performance, and sustainability.

eFacade PRO+ with Honeycomb Backing. BIPV featured on landmark architectural buildings--energy-generating building materialsenhances aesthetics and performance . In collaboration with Gensler, serving as Product Design Consultant. (CNW Group/Mitrex - Integrated Solar Technology)

At the core of the partnership is Mitrex's drive to expand what building envelopes can deliver. With Gensler as product design consultant, eFacade PRO+ with Honeycomb Backing was developed to support landmark architecture where creative expression, performance, and strict safety requirements are necessary.

Customization Without Limits

Custom aesthetics allow complete design freedom with limitless colour options, shapes, graphic overlays, and finishes such as satin, matte, glossy, and wood grain. The system can be fully customized to match any architectural vision or branding requirement, all while generating clean energy through solar technology integrated directly into the facade.

From angled surfaces and curves to oversized formats and integrated corners, eFacade PRO+ gives architects the tools to transform building exteriors into cultural and design statements, combining aesthetic versatility, fire safety, and renewable energy generation. With honeycomb backing, the system provides lightweight strength, durability, and flatness across large panels, enabling complex architectural expressions while ensuring long-term performance.

Engineered for High-Rise Performance

eFacade PRO+ is designed to meet the world's most rigorous safety and performance standards.

Fire Safety: Built with non-combustible glass and a tested backing system, compliant with EN 13501 A2-s1,d0 and NFPA 285.

Certifications: Verified to UL 61730, UL 61215, ASTM E1996 for impact resistance, and ASTM E330 for wind load performance.

This level of compliance makes eFacade PRO+ ideal for high-rise and landmark projects where both creativity and reliability are essential.

A Shared Vision for Design and Sustainability

"Collaborating with Gensler ensures that eFacade PRO+ delivers not only technical excellence but also design sophistication," said Danial Hadizadeh, CEO of Mitrex. "This partnership reflects our shared vision of transforming buildings into energy-generating landmarks without compromising safety or aesthetics."

As a product design consultant, Gensler helped align eFacade PRO+ with Honeycomb Backing to match the creative and practical needs of the global architecture community. "At Gensler, our mission is to design for a better world, and sustainability is at the heart of that vision. Teaming with Mitrex allows us to push the boundaries of innovation by integrating solar technology directly into building facades, creating solutions that are not only beautiful and high-performing but also generate clean energy. This collaboration exemplifies how design and technology can work together to deliver meaningful environmental impact while elevating the built environment where we live, work and play," said Brandon Larcom, Gensler Global Director of Product Development.

Mitrex's Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) confirms the lifecycle performance of its solar facade system, with 40.79 kg CO₂e/m² of embodied carbon and the ability to offset emissions in as little as one year in high-emission grids like Houston and Miami. Over a 60-year service life, eFacade PRO+ can generate clean electricity that far exceeds its carbon footprint, delivering measurable contributions toward green building certifications and long-term climate goals, while also delivering long-term economic value through reduced energy costs and accelerated payback timelines.

Shaping the Future of Building Envelopes

eFacade PRO+ is more than a facade system: it is a platform for sustainable creativity. By merging customization with proven safety and performance, Mitrex and Gensler are enabling architects to redefine what is possible with Building-Integrated Photovoltaics.

About Mitrex

Mitrex is a leading manufacturer of Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), dedicated to transforming buildings into energy-generating structures. By combining advanced solar technology with modern architectural design, Mitrex develops solar building materials that are efficient, durable, and visually striking. With a focus on innovation and sustainable practices, Mitrex empowers communities and businesses to reduce carbon emissions, lower energy costs, and embrace a greener future.

About Gensler

Gensler is a global architecture, design, and planning firm with 56 offices across Asia, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and the Americas. Founded in 1965, its 6,000+ professionals work with clients in more than 100 countries to create a better world through the power of design.

