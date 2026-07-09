MITS Capital Announces an Investment in Dropla Tech - a Danish-Ukrainian Developer of NATO-Codified Edge-AI Explosive Threat Detection Systems and Unmanned Ground Vehicles

KYIV, Ukraine and ODENSE, Denmark, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MITS Capital has invested in Dropla Tech, a Danish-Ukrainian dual-use defense technology company that develops edge-AI explosive-threat detection systems and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) that respond to them.

This partnership will support Dropla Tech's next stage of growth as the company scales its production capacity and deepens integration between Ukraine's and Europe's defense tech ecosystems. The deal is also part of a broader strategy to strengthen the Danish-Ukrainian defense-industrial cooperation axis for both parties.

The deal size and the company's valuation were not disclosed.

Founded by four Ukrainians in 2023 and headquartered in Odense, Denmark, Dropla Tech operates with engineering and operations in Ukraine (DROPLA TEK LLC). "We were not looking for capital. We were looking for infrastructure," said Viacheslav Shvaidak, co-founder and CEO of Dropla Tech. "MITS Capital brings an operating back office across jurisdictions, a portfolio of Ukrainian defense companies we can build with on joint R&D, sub-integration, and interoperability," he adds. "For a company scaling between Denmark and Ukraine, that is worth more than any check."

As part of the partnership, Dropla Tech joined the MITS Acceleration Program, which focuses on operational scaling, NATO market entry, and access to expertise across the MITS Capital platform. It has become one of the eight companies in MITS Accelerator's Batch 3 and the first participant from the cohort to be publicly disclosed.

"We are excited to welcome Dropla Tech to the MITS family," said Perry Boyle, co-founder and CEO of MITS Capital. "Viacheslav has achieved an important feat of creating a truly transnational Danish-Ukrainian defense company. We look forward to working with Dropla Tech's team as a key pillar of MITS Capital's mission: to defeat Russia in Ukraine and integrate Ukraine into Europe's defense architecture."

Dropla Tech builds AI that detects small-sized explosive threats. The company's flagship product, Blue Eyes Warbox, is an edge-AI system that detects and identifies explosive threats – mines, IEDs, and, most importantly, ambush drones – protecting military personnel. It operates in real time on aerial sensor feeds, directly at the tactical edge, and without cloud connectivity. The system will also be used for humanitarian demining in the future.

Blue Eyes is codified in the NATO Stock System under NATO Stock Number 7010-61-019-5238, assigned by Ukraine's National Codification Bureau. This makes the system procurable by NATO members through standard channels. Blue Eyes is currently deployed with Ukrainian Armed Forces units and several Ukrainian security services.

In parallel, the company has created two modular UGV platforms: Dropla 4×4 and Dropla 6×6. The platforms support CASEVAC, logistics, ISR, RWS and counter-UAS configurations. Both products were initially created to operate with the Blue Eyes system and are designed for European series production.

Dropla Tech's third product is Dropla Seer, a mobile, multi-sensor reconnaissance complex that combines aerial and ground sensors with Blue Eyes AI processing for postwar humanitarian mine action.

In August 2025, Dropla Tech secured €2.4 million from Maj Invest, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), Final Frontier, and other investors to accelerate its edge-AI capabilities. In less than a year, the company increased the number of confirmed explosive-threat detections in Ukraine from several hundred to more than 5,000, with accuracy above 90%.

One of Dropla Tech's core product advantages is that its systems are designed to plug into larger unmanned ecosystems, creating opportunities to expand its network of strategic partnerships with Ukrainian and European defense technology players. In July 2026, the company announced that it had started integrating its UGVs into MOSAIC UXS, the AI-powered mission software developed by Germany's Quantum Systems. Earlier, at Eurosatory 2026, Dropla Tech signed a memorandum of cooperation with Frontline Robotics, a Ukrainian developer of robotic systems.

Dropla Tech's next major ambition is to participate in the Build with Ukraine program while scaling production capacity to up to 3,000 UGVs per year, Viacheslav Shvaidak said. MITS Capital's portfolio, which includes 20 defense technology companies as of July 2026, gives Dropla Tech a broader network of potential technology and business partners. This creates opportunities for cooperation across sensing, electronic warfare, communications, and unmanned systems.

About Dropla Tech. A Danish-Ukrainian dual-use defense technology company headquartered in Odense, Denmark, with engineering and operations in Ukraine (DROPLA TEK LLC). Dropla Tech develops Blue Eyes, a NATO-codified edge-AI explosive threat detection system (NSN 7010-61-019-5238) with more than 5,000 confirmed detections in Ukraine, and the Dropla 4×4 and Dropla 6×6 unmanned ground vehicles, designed for European series production. The product line also includes Dropla Seer, a mobile multi-sensor reconnaissance complex deployed in Ukraine.

About MITS Capital: An American-Ukrainian investment group established in early 2024 to channel capital into Ukraine's defense industrial base. The company runs MITS Lightning Fund – an early-stage venture fund investing in high-potential Ukrainian defense and dual-use startups.

MITS Capital's platform also includes MITS Accelerator, an investment advisory unit, and the MITS LAB Initiative. Its mission is to bring global capital into Ukraine's defense industrial base and help turn the country's defense technology industry into a major sector of the national economy.

As of July 2026, MITS Capital's portfolio includes 20 companies. MITS Accelerator has graduated two six-month cohorts of startups. A third cohort – Batch 3 – is now in acceleration, focused on critical defense components, connectivity and control systems, AI-driven software, advanced weapons, counter-drone systems, and battlefield automation.

Media Contact:

Valentyna Dudko

0966494566

[email protected]

SOURCE MITS Capital