MIT's Connor Coley Joins Kebotix Advisory Panel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connor Coley, who joined MIT's Department of Chemical Engineering as an assistant professor one year after being named to Forbes' "30 under 30" list for healthcare, is the latest member of Kebotix's advisory panel.

Kebotix , a U.S.-based technology platform company for new chemicals and materials, is expecting the 27-year-old Coley to greatly influence the direction of the 4-year-old startup. The early-stage academic researcher has already made significant contributions in the field of computer-aided chemistry and the automation of chemical synthesis.

"Connor and Kebotix share a parallel vision for the boundless opportunities autonomous discovery and self-driving labs bring to a solutions-hungry world," said Kebotix CEO and Founder Dr. Jill S. Becker. "His work in the area of AI and machine learning for molecular and process discovery is 100 percent relevant to the Kebotix of today and tomorrow, making Connor a great fit on our distinguished and growing advisory panel."

"I'm excited to support Kebotix in their goal of bringing new techniques in AI and automation to bear on materials discovery," Coley said.

In addition to being appointed to MIT's Chemical Engineering Department, where he is the Henri Slezynger (1957) Career Development Assistant Professor, Coley has a shared appointment in the university's Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (AI & Decision-Making).

Coley earned his doctorate and master's degrees in chemical engineering from MIT in 2019 and 2016, respectively, and his bachelor's, also in chemical engineering, from the California Institute of Technology in 2014. He shares three patents. His numerous honors and awards include being named a CAS Future Leader, Chemical & Engineering News' "Talented Twelve," DARPA Riser and National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship recipient.

Coley was born and raised in Dublin, Ohio, and currently resides in Cambridge, Mass.

