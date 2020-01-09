MIT's Golub Center for Finance and Policy names judges for the Miriam Pozen Prize

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy (GCFP) recently announced the members of its judging panel for the Miriam Pozen Prize, MIT's first-ever award in financial policy. The prize is valued at $200,000 and is awarded for outstanding research or practice in financial policy. Nominations for the biennial prize will be accepted by the GCFP from Jan. 9, 2020 through Feb. 28, 2020.

"In establishing the Miriam Pozen Prize, we hope to bring attention to the importance of improving financial policy and bring leaders in the field to MIT," said Edward L. Golding, executive director of the GCFP. "The judges for the prize are among the most accomplished individuals in government, academia and business, whose experience and expertise will help us determine the nominee whose efforts have most advanced financial policy."

The panel will be chaired by Deborah J. Lucas, Director of the GCFP and Sloan Distinguished Professor of Finance; and Robert C. Merton, Co-Director of the GCFP and School of Management Distinguished Professor of Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

The six additional members of the judging panel include:

Mohamed A. El-Erian , chief economic adviser at Allianz, the corporate parent of PIMCO, where he formerly served as CEO and co-chief investment officer. Before entering the private sector, he served as Deputy Director of the International Monetary Fund. He also is President-Elect of Queens' College , Cambridge University.



, chief economic adviser at Allianz, the corporate parent of PIMCO, where he formerly served as CEO and co-chief investment officer. Before entering the private sector, he served as Deputy Director of the International Monetary Fund. He also is President-Elect of , Cambridge University. Kristin J. Forbes is the Jerome and Dorothy Lemelson Professor of Management and Global Economics at MIT Sloan. Forbes also serves as an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee for the Bank of England and is a former member of the President's Council of Economic Advisers.



is the Jerome and Dorothy Lemelson Professor of Management and Global Economics at MIT Sloan. Forbes also serves as an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee for the Bank of and is a former member of the President's Council of Economic Advisers. Ronald P. O'Hanley is chairman and chief executive officer of State Street Corporation. Previously, he was president of Asset Management & Corporate Services for Fidelity Investments and held senior positions at BNY Mellon Asset Management and its predecessor organizations including Mellon Financial Corporation and Bank of New York Mellon.





is chairman and chief executive officer of State Street Corporation. Previously, he was president of Asset Management & Corporate Services for Fidelity Investments and held senior positions at BNY Mellon Asset Management and its predecessor organizations including Mellon Financial Corporation and Bank of New York Mellon. Henry M. Paulson, Jr. is chairman of the Paulson Institute. Paulson served as U.S. Secretary of the Treasury from 2006-09. Previously, he was chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs, the culmination of a 32-year career at the firm.





is chairman of the Paulson Institute. Paulson served as U.S. Secretary of the Treasury from 2006-09. Previously, he was chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs, the culmination of a 32-year career at the firm. Raghuram R. Rajan is the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Rajan was the 23 rd governor of the Reserve Bank of India and has also served as the chief economist and director of research at the International Monetary Fund.



is the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the Booth School of Business. Rajan was the 23 governor of the Reserve Bank of and has also served as the chief economist and director of research at the International Monetary Fund. Robert Zoellick is a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Zoellick also served as non-executive chair of AllianceBernstein, as president of the World Bank Group, as Deputy Secretary of State, and as U.S. Trade Representative.

Nominations for the Miriam Pozen Prize can be made at gcfp.mit.edu/miriampozen. The selection will be made by the judges in the spring of 2020, and the prizewinner will deliver a public lecture at MIT.

In addition, MIT Sloan will award a two-year fellowship to a promising MBA student. The fellowship, which will be worth approximately $30,000 per year, will bear the name of the Miriam Pozen Prize honoree for the two academic years following the award of the prize.

About the Miriam Pozen Prize

The Miriam Pozen Prize recognizes outstanding research or practice in financial policy by an academic or practitioner. It honors the late mother of Robert C. Pozen, a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management and a member of the GCFP's Advisory Board who provided funding for the prize as well as a fellowship to be awarded to a student at MIT Sloan.

Pozen, who formerly served as president of Fidelity Investments and executive chairman of MFS Investment Management, has extensive experience in public service. He served as associate general counsel of the SEC in the 1970s, and chairman of the SEC's Advisory Committee on Financial Reporting in 2007-08. He was a member of the President's Commission to Strengthen Social Security and also served as Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Affairs under Governor Mitt Romney.

About the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy

The mission of the Golub Center is to serve as a catalyst for innovative, cross-disciplinary and non-partisan research and educational initiatives that address the unique challenges facing governments in their role as financial institutions and as regulators of the financial system. The Center is building a foundation that will support transformative improvements in the development and execution of financial policy today and in the decades to come. It leverages the Institute's reputation of academic excellence and commitment to public service, and the acumen of MIT Sloan. For more information on the GCFP, please visit: gcfp.mit.edu.

About the MIT Sloan School of Management

The MIT Sloan School of Management is where smart, independent leaders come together to solve problems, create new organizations, and improve the world. Learn more at mitsloan.mit.edu.

SOURCE MIT Sloan School of Management

Related Links

http://www.mitsloan.mit.edu

