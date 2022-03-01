MIT’s Golub Center for Finance and Policy opens nomination period for the second biennial Miriam Pozen Prize, recognizing outstanding contributions to financial policy

The Miriam Pozen Prize is awarded under the aegis of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy (GCFP) at the MIT Sloan School of Management . The prize supports improvements in financial policy by recognizing advancements in research and practice which is core to the mission of the MIT GCFP.

The prizewinner, to be announced in the spring of 2022, will be invited to deliver a public lecture at MIT. To nominate an individual for the Miriam Pozen Prize, please include:

- a one-page bio of the nominee

- a brief summary of the significant contributions the nominee has made in the field of financial policy.

Nominees' contributions can be either academic in nature (e.g., a path-breaking study on how to improve participation in retirement savings), or practice (e.g., developing an innovative program or business to improve the provision of financial services). This is a global prize and contributions from around the globe can be recognized.

Please submit all nominations and questions to [email protected]. For more information on the Miriam Pozen Prize, nominations, and the nomination process, please visit gcfp.mit.edu/miriampozen.

About the Award

The Miriam Pozen Prize honors the late mother of Robert C. Pozen, a Senior Lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management and a member of the MIT GCFP's Advisory Board who provided funding for the prize as well as the fellowship to be awarded to an MIT Sloan student.

Robert Pozen formerly served as president of Fidelity Investments and Executive Chairman of MFS Investment Management. He served as Associate General Counsel of the SEC in the 1970s and as Chairman of the SEC's Advisory Committee on Financial Reporting in 2007-08. He was a member of the President's Commission to Strengthen Social Security and served as Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Affairs under Governor Mitt Romney.

The Miriam Pozen Prize advances the MIT GCFP's mission of catalyzing innovative, cross-disciplinary, and nonpartisan research and educational initiatives that address the unique challenges facing governments in their role as financial institutions and as regulators of the financial system. The Miriam Pozen Prize honors the finest in research and practice in this area, and the MIT GCFP hopes it inspires further advances in the field and enhances the quality of financial decision-making in the public sector.

Past Winners

The inaugural Miriam Pozen Prize was awarded to Dr. Stanley Fischer in 2020. The award ceremony included remarks from economists Olivier Blanchard, Kristin Forbes, Kenneth Rogoff, and Lawrence Summers, and was moderated by MIT professors Deborah Lucas and James Poterba. Ben Bernanke, Mario Draghi, and Robert Rubin presented testimonials honoring Dr. Fischer. A recording of the event can be found on our website.

About the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy

The mission of the Golub Center is to serve as a catalyst for innovative, cross-disciplinary and non-partisan research and educational initiatives that address the unique challenges facing governments in their role as financial institutions and as regulators of the financial system. The Center is building a foundation that will support transformative improvements in the development and execution of financial policy today and in the decades to come. It leverages the Institute's reputation of academic excellence and commitment to public service, and the acumen of MIT Sloan. For more information on the GCFP, please visit gcfp.mit.edu.

About the MIT Sloan School of Management

The MIT Sloan School of Management is where smart, independent leaders come together to solve problems, create new organizations, and improve the world. Learn more at mitsloan.mit.edu.

