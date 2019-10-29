Mitsubishi Chemical Composites America Names New Regional Sales Managers

In the reorganized Southwest Region, MCCA added two new Regional Managers, Rigo Vega who will oversee Southern California and Marc Ellis who will manage Northern California. Vega and Ellis join Katie Dosch, who began managing the Pacific Northwest in 2018. As Regional Sales Managers, all will oversee established client accounts, while continuing to promote ALPOLIC® to the area's numerous architects, fabricators, designers and specifiers.

"We are excited to have Rigo and Marc in place for California, along with Katie who has been doing a great job for the company in our Northwest Region. While we've always had a presence in these areas, this is the first time we've had full-time team members dedicated solely to these highly active markets," said David Kearney, director of sales and marketing for ALPOLIC®. "They're all great additions to our seasoned sales team."

Dosch earned a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University; Vega received a Bachelor of Arts in International Business from San Diego State University; and Ellis holds both a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and a Master of Arts in Liberal Arts from San Diego State University. All are approved to present AIA Continuing Education courses.

ABOUT ALPOLIC®

ALPOLIC® Metal Composite Materials are high-quality aluminum and metal composite panels manufactured in Japan, Germany and the United States. Our Chesapeake, Virginia facility began production in 1991 and is home to Mitsubishi Chemical Composites America. We set the North American standard for innovation and quality, and our selection of colors and finishes is unmatched. Our manufacturing, distribution and support capabilities extend worldwide. ALPOLIC® Metal Composite Materials are among the most versatile and useful architectural materials available. They offer the rigidity of heavy-gauge architectural metals in a lightweight composite material, with a standard polyethylene or fire-resistant core. For more information about ALPOLIC® visit www.ALPOLIC-Americas.com or call 800-422-7270.

CONTACT:

Renee Nolan Mullins

Marketing Manager

Mitsubishi Chemical Composites America

Phone: 757-382-5726

Email: reneeM@alpolic.com

SOURCE MCCA/ALPOLIC

Related Links

http://www.ALPOLIC-Americas.com

