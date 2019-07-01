Mitsubishi Chemical Composites America Plans Expansion of Chesapeake, VA Manufacturing Facility

CHESAPEAKE, Va., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Chemical Composites America, Inc. (MCCA), a leader in metal composite material (MCM) manufacturing, today announced plans to enlarge its ALPOLIC® production facility located in Chesapeake, Va. Once complete, the expansion will add approximately 40,000 square feet to the company's current plant footprint.

"Our plant was built in 1991, and fortunately, our business has grown significantly over the years. As part of our strategic plan, adding to our capabilities is critical for continued growth," said MCCA President and CEO Bill Yannetti.

Yannetti said the nearly $5 million investment will increase the company's storage, shipping and receiving capabilities. This is the second major expansion for the company, which has maintained its headquarters in the flourishing Greenbrier business district for more than 27 years. The first, a 22,000- square-foot warehouse expansion, was completed in 2013.

In 2018, MCCA moved to a seven-day-a-week production schedule, adding more than 30, full-time manufacturing positions to its payroll. The company's central location within Hampton Roads has been a positive factor in its overall success thanks in part to easy access to major highways and shipping ports, as well as a robust and diverse workforce.

"Mitsubishi was one of the first companies to invest in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake and today remains one of the area's top employers of choice. This expansion will support Mitsubishi's efforts to increase its manufacturing capacity of ALPOLIC metal composite materials and meet market demand across their global operations," said Mayor Rick West, City of Chesapeake. "Mitsubishi is integral to the local community and not only provides quality jobs but is a valued corporate citizen that is involved with numerous Hampton Roads non-profit programs. Mitsubishi's financial support of the Dual Enrollment Mechatronics Scholarship Program--jointly offered by Chesapeake Public Schools and Tidewater Community College—further demonstrates their community involvement and commitment to growing a future workforce."

Construction on the expansion is expected to begin later this month.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Composites America Mitsubishi Chemical Composites America, Inc. (MCCA) is part of the global Mitsubishi Chemical group of companies. MCCA has manufactured ALPOLIC® Metal Composite Materials (MCM) since 1991 at its Chesapeake, Va. location. ALPOLIC® MCM is among the most versatile and useful architectural materials available, and our manufacturing, distribution and support capabilities extend worldwide. ALPOLIC® offers the rigidity of heavy-gauge architectural metals in a lightweight composite material, with a standard polyethylene or fire-retardant core available in an unmatched selection of colors and finishes. For more information about ALPOLIC®, visit www.ALPOLIC-Americas.com or call 800-422-7270.

