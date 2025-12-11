Mitsubishi Chemical Group and Boston Materials Form Strategic Collaboration to Advance Semiconductor Packaging with Breakthrough Liquid Metal Thermal Materials

BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG), a leading global provider of advanced materials, and Boston Materials, Inc., a manufacturer of advanced energy transfer materials, today announced a strategic collaboration. The partnership, which includes an investment in Boston Materials from MCG's U.S.-based corporate venture capital group, Diamond Edge Ventures, is focused on advancing thermal management solutions for the high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) data center sectors.

Boston Materials Liquid Metal ZRT® product, a breakthrough thermal interface material (TIM)

The two companies have entered into this partnership to develop the second-generation Liquid Metal ZRT® product, a breakthrough thermal interface material (TIM) produced by Boston Materials with its patented Z-axis Carbon Fiber™ technology and proprietary liquid metal alloys. Additionally, Boston Materials will benefit from MCG's robust supply chain for high-performance electronic materials.

"The semiconductor industry is at an inflection point where material innovation is essential for continued performance scaling," said Curtis Schickner, President of Diamond Edge Ventures. "Boston Materials' Liquid Metal ZRT thermal interface material presents a clear solution to thermal management, one of the semiconductor industry's most pressing bottlenecks. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has vetted and confirmed this product's performance superiority over existing and next-generation thermal management solutions. As a result, we have selected Boston Materials as a strategic partner to expand Mitsubishi Chemical Group's comprehensive, high-performance solutions for the semiconductor industry."

Thermal management is a key limiting factor for the continued advancement of HPC and AI data center compute performance. Boston Materials has successfully commercialized the first-generation Liquid Metal ZRT product, LMZ1100, leading the industry with over 10°C cooling improvement to kilowatt-scale, liquid-cooled ASICs and GPUs. LMZ1100 also ensures long-term reliability for high uptime applications and readily integrates into high volume manufacturing (HVM) processes. This strategic partnership will support the development of Boston Materials' second-generation Liquid Metal ZRT product, with further enhanced thermal and reliability benefits, and its integration into high-volume semiconductor assembly.

The collaboration aligns with Mitsubishi Chemical Group's strategic initiative to expand its role as a premier supplier of high-performance, functional advanced material solutions for the semiconductor industry. Mitsubishi Chemical Group will establish advanced semiconductor packaging integration and application development laboratories in Asia. These facilities will support the commercialization and mass deployment of the second-generation Liquid Metal ZRT product in the APAC region.

"Thermal management is now a key bottleneck for the advancement of AI infrastructure," said Anvesh Gurijala, Chief Executive Officer of Boston Materials. "Boston Materials has commercialized the Liquid Metal ZRT product to solve this critical bottleneck, and now we have forged this strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Chemical Group to expand our worldwide deployment reach and accelerate our product roadmap."

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group aims to be a "Green Specialty Company" committed to solving social problems and to delivering impressive results to customers with the power of materials, under our Purpose that "We lead with innovative solutions to achieve KAITEKI, the well-being of people and the planet." Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market (Code: 4188). For further information, please visit our website: https://www.mcgc.com/english/

About Diamond Edge Ventures

Diamond Edge Ventures, based in San Francisco, CA, USA, was established in 2018 as Mitsubishi Chemical Group's venture investing arm. Through investments and strategic partnerships with high-potential startups globally, DEV aims to foster innovation and product development across MCG Group companies. For additional information, visit https://www.diamondedgeventures.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Boston Materials

Boston Materials produces advanced materials with enhanced energy transfer properties using its patented Z-axis Carbon Fiber™ technology. The Company's products solve critical performance bottlenecks in applications spanning thermal, electrical, and structural use cases. Its breakthrough Liquid Metal ZRT® thermal interface material is designed for the most demanding AI infrastructure. Boston Materials is committed to expanding high-volume manufacturing in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.bomaterials.com/.

