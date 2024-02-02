Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into Mitsubishi Chemical's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp (MCGC), formerly Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp is a diversified chemical company. Its products and services include advanced polymers, high-performance chemicals, high-performance films, advanced moldings and composites, petrochemicals, carbon, industrial gases, methyl methacrylate, and environment and living solutions.

MCGC also provides ethical pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents and instruments, capsules and pharmaceutical equipment, active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, and self-health check services. The company serves several sectors, including mobility, environment and new energy, information technology, electronics and display, medical, food and bio products, packaging, labels and films and healthcare.



In June 2022, MCHG and Plug and Play Japan launched the TANAMIN Digital Health Challenge. This challenge will accept submissions from digital health startups proposing cutting-edge technology solutions to improve well-being of ALS patients and their families, digitalize Decentralized Clinical Trial, or increase preventative vaccinations in Japan. Finalists of the challenge will be offered an opportunity to pursue a paid proof of concept with MCHG, opening a potential long-term partnership with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma.



Launched in December 2022, Growth Garage Business Incubator of Advanced Materials Division of Mitsubishi Chemical Group is inviting entrepreneurs, innovators and founders focused on lightweight parts and applications with carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP), to submit their idea to the composite Engineering Challenge. The winners of challenge will gain access to technology resources and support in material selection, tool design, scalability, and design for manufacturing. Additionally, the winners will also receive a support package of $25,000, access to industry experts, Mitsubishi's corporate venture capital arm and network to create global exposure.

Scope

Mitsubishi is installing and applying digital technologies to improve business efficiency and positioned digitalization as a strategic priority in its business model to enhance customer experience and enable business transformation. The company is modernizing its approaches to maximize benefits of cloud computing, mobile devices, and next-generation network technology to tap new opportunities and enhance cost efficiencies.

Mitsubishi is promoting digital technologies to realize precision medicine. For instance, it is collaborating with academia and AI venture companies to develop AI technology for drug screening, which enables accelerated drug evaluation using large-scale image data. The company also aims to apply this technology to drug screening based on genetic polymorphism and drug screening using human induced pluripotent stem (IPS) cells from patients.

Mitsubishi joined the IBM Quantum Network to collaborate with IBM scientists to model and analyze the deep molecular structures of potential OLED materials on IBM Quantum devices. The research teams of Mitsubishi Chemical, Keio University , and IBM Quantum are working to better understand lithium-oxygen's potential as an energy source by using new algorithms that take advantage of quantum computing to develop lithium-oxygen batteries.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Mitsubishi's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnership, investments and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: Diamond Edge Ventures

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Allganize

Kebotix

Circularise

AM Polymers

Atum3D

Ube Industries

Dyadic International

EditForce

Origin Materials

Solvay

Dymon

Celanese

ENEOS

Mura Technology

KBR

Agilyx

Linde Engineering

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n74bn4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets