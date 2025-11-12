LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The joint project "Gacha & Catch" between Japan Entertainment One Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation; Mitsubishi Corporation), TOMY Company, Ltd. (TOMY), and SEGA CORPORATION (SEGA) will launch a limited-time pop-up store centered around prize-winning arcade machines including Gacha (capsule toy machines) and UFO CATCHERS (claw machines) on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at the Promenade, a bustling shopping district in Santa Monica, California.

Mitsubishi Corporation, TOMY, and SEGA Launch “GACHA & CATCH” Pop-Up Experience to Santa Monica Promenade

Gacha & Catch is a pop-up store and interactive space where visitors can experience two of Japan's most iconic forms of Japanese arcade entertainment, Gacha and UFO Catchers. These games are rooted in the long-standing legacies of TOMY and SEGA, two of Japan's most renowned entertainment brands. Featuring over 100 gacha capsule toy machines and more than 300 exclusive prizes, Gacha & Catch offers guests the thrill of winning uniquely Japanese collectibles through authentic Japanese games. Prizes include a wide range of merchandise and plush toys from iconic series including Sonic the Hedgehog, Demon Slayer, Dan Da Dan and more.

Grand Opening Celebration! Weekend-Only Special Event

A special event will be held on Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23 to celebrate the store's grand opening. There will be exciting chances to win exclusive prizes including tokens usable for UFO CATCHER and Gacha capsule toy machines, original stickers and more. Don't miss this limited weekend-only celebration!

About TOMY's "Gacha®"

"Gacha®" (capsule toys) is a business operated by T-ARTS Company, Ltd., part of the TOMY Group. The concept of gacha (capsule toy vending machines) was first introduced to Japan in 1965 by the company Penny (now Penny Co., Ltd., President: Masaomi Sato; Headquarters: Katsushika-ku, Tokyo; hereafter Penny), marking its 60th anniversary in Japan in 2025. T-ARTS, the parent company of Penny, entered the capsule toy business in 1988 under its former name, Yujin Co., Ltd. Since then, for over 30 years, the company has been involved in the planning, manufacturing, and sales of capsule vending machines (gacha machines) and the toys inside them. Today, the "Gacha®" brand is a registered trademark widely recognized as the representative name of capsule toys in Japan. The company currently releases 40 to 60 new items per month, totaling around 600 new products annually.

About SEGA's "UFO CATCHER®"

The "UFO CATCHER®", beloved and widely installed in game centers and various entertainment venues across Japan, was first introduced in 1985, sparking a major craze throughout the country. Now, it remains a long-standing and best-selling product that continues to support and define Japan's amusement scene. In recognition of its cultural impact, June 24 has been designated as "UFO CATCHER® Day," and the brand celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2025.

Please note: Event details are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances.

Store Information

Store Name:Gacha & Catch

Address: 1451 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Hours of Operation:

Mondays thru Thursdays and Sundays Every Week: 11:00am - 9:00pm

Fridays and Saturdays Every Week: 11:00am - 10:00pm

Event period subject to change without notice.

The store may close during the year-end and new year holidays without prior notice.

Official Information

Gacha & Catch Official Website: https://gachaandcatch.com/

Gacha & Catch Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gacha_and_catch

Gacha & Catch Official X: https://x.com/gacha_and_catch

Copyright Notice：

©T-ARTS "Gacha®" is a registered trademark of T-ARTS Company, Ltd.

©SEGA "UFO CATCHER" and "UFOキャッチャー" are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION.

