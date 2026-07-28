Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback EV to Offer Multiple Charging Options

Eclipse Sportback EV is an all-new electric model, continuing Mitsubishi's long history with battery electric vehicles

Charging options will allow both Level 1 and 2 charging with SAE J1772 format, Level 3 with Tesla's NACS format

Standard 75 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is liquid-cooled for charging efficiency, range maximization and long life

New BEV will be sourced from Mitsubishi Motors' Alliance partner Nissan Motor Co, based on the next-generation Nissan LEAF

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After making its global debut in June, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today released further information about the charging protocols for the 2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback, an all-new battery electric vehicle (BEV) to be launched across North America in fall of 2026.

2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback fast-charging on Tesla Supercharger using NACS port 2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback fast-charging on Tesla Supercharger using NACS port - rear

The 2027 Eclipse Sportback will offer – as standard equipment on all models – SAE's North American Charging System (NACS) compatibility, offering access to the Supercharger network. With the vehicle's capability to charge at up to 150 kW, Level 3 charging will allow the vehicle to fast-charge from 10% to 80% state-of-charge in approximately 35 minutes. Charging time and capacity may vary based on power source, ambient temperature, battery temperature, condition, age and use of vehicle accessories while charging.

The vehicle also will feature a J1772 plug that can be used for both Level 1 and Level 2 charging at home or in other charging situations.

The sporty electric subcompact SUV will feature unique front and rear fascias that echo other vehicles in Mitsubishi Motors' global lineup, distinct front and rear lights and lighting signatures, striking and sporty alloy wheels and, of course, the brand's iconic Triple Diamond branding.

The Eclipse Sportback EV is the next step in Mitsubishi's Momentum 2030 business plan, which includes a path to electrification as one of its four key pillars, along with a renewed and expanded product line-up, a modernized retail sales model, and a strengthened partnership with the dealer network. Eclipse Sportback will be joined in early 2027 by an all-new rugged, off-road derivative of the Outlander SUV.

More information about the Eclipse Sportback EV will be released in the near future.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 300 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Contact

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

[email protected]

Mobile: 615-970-8395

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.