AMPORTS, Mitsubishi Motors North America and Port Freeport Advance Automotive Logistics Collaboration in Texas

FREEPORT, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPORTS (or "the Company"), Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (or "MMNA"), and Port Freeport (or "the port") today announced a collaboration that brings additional automotive volume and integrated logistics capabilities to the Texas Gulf Coast, reinforcing the port's role as a leading gateway for vehicle imports, exports and distribution.

Rob Madden, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (center, with scissors) cuts the ceremonial ribbon to celebrate Port Freeport as a new US distribution port for the company’s vehicles, as new Mitsubishi vehicles roll off the Höegh Sunrise Dignitaries celebrate the formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.’s partnership with Port Freeport. From left: Jazmieka Smith, Höegh Autoliners; Phyllis Saathoff, Port Freeport; Rob Madden, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.; Rob Giesecke, Port Freeport; Vee Kachroo, AMPORTS

At the center of this initiative is MMNA's continued expansion of its U.S. distribution network, ensuring new Mitsubishi vehicles are delivered to the company's dealer partners in the critical Gulf and Midwest areas faster, more efficiently and with an eye toward long-term cost effectiveness. A long-standing AMPORTS customer since 1983, with existing operations in the ports of Baltimore, Md., and Jacksonville, Fla., MMNA is now leveraging Port Freeport's strategic location and coordinated services to establish a more efficient and responsive pathway for vehicles moving from vessel arrival to market.

Port Freeport's proximity to one of the largest automotive markets in the United States offers Mitsubishi Motors a logistical advantage, supporting a more streamlined and flexible supply chain while reducing inland transportation distances and improving delivery timelines.

As part of the collaboration, Mitsubishi Motors vehicles are received at the port by AMPORTS' stevedoring teams, then transitioned directly to on-site vehicle processing operations where accessorization and final preparation are completed prior to distribution. This integrated flow reduces operational complexity and enhances coordination across the supply chain.

"As we continue to focus our efforts on delivering Momentum 2030, our mid-term business plan, the addition of Port Freeport to our U.S. distribution system will be key to improving efficiency, reducing waste and speeding up deliveries to our dealer partners throughout the Gulf and the Midwest," said Ken Konieczka, MMNA's Senior Vice President of Sales Operations. "This collaboration allows us to take advantage of a strategically located port and a coordinated set of services that support how we move vehicles today, and to set our network up for tomorrow."

Vee Kachroo, Chief Executive Officer of AMPORTS, said the Company's role is to support customers through integrated solutions that align with evolving supply chain needs. "Working alongside Mitsubishi Motors North America and Port Freeport, this initiative reflects how collaboration can improve the flow of vehicles and strengthen the overall supply chain."

"Port Freeport is proud to be selected as Mitsubishi Motors' preferred Gulf Coast port," said Rob Giesecke, Port Freeport Commission Chairman. "Working alongside AMPORTS to facilitate these operations strengthens supply chain connectivity, supports economic growth and further positions Port Freeport as a leading gateway for vehicle imports and exports."

MMNA commenced operations at Port Freeport on April 28, 2026, with more than 500 vehicles arriving in April alone. On July 1, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Port Freeport in the presence of representatives from Mitsubishi Motors North America, AMPORTS, and Port Freeport, marking the official launch of the collaboration and the continued growth of automotive activity at the port. The event coincided with the arrival of the Höegh Sunrise, a brand-new vessel in Höegh Autoliners' Aurora Class, carrying Mitsubishi vehicles into Freeport. As the fifth vessel in this new generation of environmentally advanced car carriers, the Höegh Sunrise reflects ongoing investments in more sustainable maritime transportation and supply chain solutions.

About AMPORTS

With more than 60 years of industry expertise, AMPORTS is a North American port operator, automotive services provider, and supply chain enabler delivering integrated solutions for efficient cargo handling and distribution. The company provides terminal operations, stevedoring, vehicle processing, accessorization, and logistics services across the United States and Mexico, helping customers optimize supply chain performance from vessel to market.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, distribution and customer support of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the United States. MMNA's five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation, the addition of a number of new vehicles, a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

About Port Freeport

Port Freeport is a leading port in the export of crude oil and natural gas liquids and ranks 6th nationally in chemicals, 13th in total foreign waterborne tonnage, and 4th in the State of Texas by the same measure. A 2022 Economic Impact Study by Texas A&M Transportation Institute revealed that, nationally, the Freeport Harbor Channel generates 266,300 jobs and has a total economic output of $157.3 billion. Port Freeport serves Alliera, Atlantic Container Lines, AMPORTS, BASF, Chiquita Fresh N.A., Dole Fresh Fruit, The Dow Chemical Company, Enterprise Products Partners, ExxonMobil, Freeport LNG, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Glovis, Grimaldi Lines, Hoegh Autoliners, Kirby Marine, Liberty Global Logistics, Linde, MEGlobal, NYK RORO, Phillips 66, Riviana Foods, Inc., Sallaum Lines, Tenaris, U.S Department of Energy, Volkswagen Group of America, and Vulcan Materials Company.

Media Contacts:

AMPORTS

Ginella Diaz

Communications Manager

[email protected]

904-916-4885

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc

Jeremy Barnes

Sr. Dir., Communications

[email protected]

615-970-8395

Port Freeport

Amanda Veliz

Public Affairs Manager

[email protected]

979-233-2667, ext.4306

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.