Mitsubishi Motors Reports Second Quarter Sales

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today reported second quarter 2026 sales of 23,127. The combined total of SUV sales was up nearly 24% for the quarter, while across its full lineup, Mitsubishi Motors' quarterly sales were up nearly 5% year-over-year.

Outlander continues to lead the way for MMNA, with Q2 sales of 9,503, up 21.5% over Q2 of last year. Outlander Sport sales were up 69.7% for the quarter at 8,432, and up nearly 73% on a year-to-date basis. Year-to-date sales of Eclipse Cross were also up 36.2%, at 11,260.

The 2027 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback EV will go on sale later this year (PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.)

Both Outlander and Outlander Sport's current success in the marketplace can be attributed directly to a sharp focus on responding to a growing consumer affordability issue. MMNA has debuted well-equipped new trims of each model – a new LE trim on Outlander and an S trim on Outlander Sport – at an attractive price point, delivering content, style, and value that is driving sales results. Additionally, a new top-trim Black Edition model of Outlander offers luxury features, appointments, and comfort at a price point that is turning shoppers' heads and changing buyers' minds.

Reacting to consumer tastes for adventure-capable vehicles, Trail Edition models of both Outlander and Outlander Sport bring a mix of affordability and rugged capability to the marketplace, and both have resonated with shoppers.

Offering three SUVs for under $30,000 MSRP, Mitsubishi Motors' messaging proudly touts that the brand offers "America's Best-Backed Vehicles," supported by a combination of a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, five-year/unlimited miles roadside assistance, and two years/30,000 miles of included maintenance.

Looking forward, the brand readies for the launch of the refreshed Outlander Plug-in Hybrid and the all-new Eclipse Sportback EV, Mitsubishi Motors' first full battery electric vehicle since the i-MiEV.

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com.

News and Notes

MMNA recently hosted select Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners at an event to brief them on the next phase of Momentum 2030, the company's long-term business plan, which, among other aspects, calls for the introduction of at least one all-new or significantly redesigned vehicle per year through the end of the decade. Multiple new products were shown, and attendees received confirmation of a collaboration project for a new pickup truck that would be produced in a Nissan production plant in North America.





Earlier this month, MMNA released the first images of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback EV, the global debut of an all-new subcompact SUV battery electric vehicle (BEV) in partnership with Nissan. Mitsubishi Motors will introduce the new Eclipse Sportback EV to the North American market as a 2027 model later this year.





As part of Momentum 2030, the brand recently unveiled signage for its first U.S. Gallery dealership facility. The Antioch, Tenn.-based facility, located on the outskirts of Nashville, will celebrate its grand opening in July. The Gallery dealership model will allow the company to bring the Mitsubishi Motors story and its vehicles to shoppers in retail-heavy areas, mixed-use commercial/retail areas, and shopping malls.



This first facility will be developed in partnership with Murfreesboro, Tenn.-based City Auto Mitsubishi. The City Auto team will provide highly trained brand specialists for the facility, personnel who are knowledgeable with Mitsubishi Motors vehicles and the company's in-car technology and brand history.

Individual model sales results:



Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 MIRAGE (Discontinued) 14 3,418 46 10,719 OUTLANDER SPORT 8,432 4,968 20,508 11,878 OUTLANDER 9,503 7,821 16,283 19,813 OUTLANDER PLUG-IN HYBRID 770 1,375 1,914 3,078 ECLIPSE CROSS 4,408 4,534 11,260 8,265 TOTAL ALL 23,127 22,116 50,011 53,753

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Contact

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

[email protected], Mobile: 615-970-8395

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.