Mitsubishi Electric Chooses IPfolio from Clarivate

End-to-end IP management solution empowers IP operations team

LONDON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform the world, announced today that Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has chosen IPfolio from Clarivate to optimize management of its intellectual property (IP) operations. With the implementation of this solution, Mitsubishi Electric has been able to reform its IP operations by improving IP work quality and efficiency, achieving seamless communication and enhancing IP strategic activities.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said, "We are very pleased to help Mitsubishi Electric drive innovation while effectively managing and protecting its critical IP assets. With deep knowledge of patents, trademarks, case law and non-patent literature, we are offering contextualized insight to businesses at all stages of the innovation lifecycle, from ideation through protection and commercialization. The implementation at Mitsubishi Electric is another great outcome from our mission to advance the success of people and organizations."

IPfolio from Clarivate is the end-to-end IP Management Solution for corporate IP teams that need maximum control of their portfolios of IP assets, including patents, trademarks and designs, with minimum effort. IPfolio provides an alternative to the disparate systems that currently characterize IP management. This powerful and flexible cloud-based solution enables customers to manage IP operations from a centralized hub as well as collaborate across divisions. Instant access to connected tools and Clarivate IP data empowers users to make confident decisions, faster and more efficiently and eliminate time-consuming manual tasks with automated capabilities that save time and effort.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

