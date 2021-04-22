Mitsubishi Electric Pursues Partnership with TeamViewer to Drive Next Level AR-based Customer Support

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. Polish Branch, a subsidiary of the worldwide leading manufacturer for electrical and electronic devices Mitsubishi Electric, has entered a partnership with TeamViewer, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, to roll out TeamViewer's augmented reality (AR) support solution in its branch offices across Central and Eastern Europe. The AR-based remote support solution from TeamViewer will be particularly used in Mitsubishi's growing business unit of industrial automation covering products such as industrial control systems, drives and robots. In interaction with customers, which include leading manufacturers from the food, aerospace and automotive industries, TeamViewer's AR solution will enhance the support experience and improve repair processes.

The software runs on mobile devices and wearables and can remotely help solve complex problems through a shared video and AR markers. Th main benefit for Mitsubishi Electric's customers is the reduction in downtime of business-critical factory equipment – as AR-powered remote training and guidance empowers customers to tackle problems on the spot. For Mitsubishi Electric, the new process involving TeamViewer's AR-backed solution means increased efficiency as it reduces the need to have field technicians travelling to the remote equipment to fix it.

"On our path to smart factory solutions, we consider TeamViewer as a strategic partner to ensure high-quality interactive remote assistance and therefore introduce the next level of customer support. We chose the market-leading innovative solution as it is intuitive, secure, and a perfect fit for expanding our customer interaction. It enables us to help customers achieve better throughput from our industrial automation systems and optimize production processes," says Jakub Kwiatkowski, Solution Business Manager, Marketing and Technical Support Department at Mitsubishi Electric.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its "Changes for the Better." For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 580,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things or Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,300 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460m. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

