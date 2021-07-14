Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US Launches New Website

SUWANEE, Ga., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --To kick off the hottest months of the year, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS) launches its new website: MitsubishiComfort.com. The website serves as a hub for both homeowners and professionals to review information from METUS, a leading supplier of Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat-pump and air-conditioning systems.

The new MitsubishiComfort.com is built to service the needs of homeowners and professionals.

A combination of the company's homeowner and professional websites, MitsubishiComfort.com is a comprehensive resource with a refreshed user experience. The site highlights the ability of METUS systems to heat and cool any home, any building, anywhere.



On the website, homeowners can learn about the benefits of Mitsubishi Electric heat-pump technology through articles, videos and case studies. They can also use the website to find available rebates, financing information or request a consultation with a Mitsubishi Electric Diamond Contractor® or Ductless Pro qualified provider. Diamond Contractor and Ductless Pro qualified providers are independent professionals who have completed METUS training and have a high level of experience with METUS systems.

The new site also boasts considerable content expansion in the product and application sections for ease of use, streamlined navigation, and to provide meaningful education for users. Professionals can use the website to locate a distributor, register systems, access tools, sign up for training sessions and find the manufacturer-level support they need to make each project a success. The site includes custom portals for contractors, distributors and METUS employees.

The company's history of innovation as a leader in VRF technology is displayed through articles on energy efficiency and sustainability — initiatives at the forefront of METUS product development. MitsubishiComfort.com also features a robust lead generation solution to connect homeowners and building owners with preferred local contractors while simultaneously sharing those leads with contractors.

"From the beginning of this project, we knew we wanted to build a website to offer homeowners and professionals an easy way to access a deep amount of information about our systems and all the services we offer," said Suzanne Rigdon, director of digital marketing at Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US. "We're confident we've met our goals with this new site and can't wait for our customers to get their hands on it."

To experience the new website, visit MitsubishiComfort.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC

Formed in May 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) is the exclusive provider of Zoned Comfort Solutions® and leading supplier of Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat-pump and air-conditioning systems in the United States and Latin America.

A joint venture between Trane Technologies plc and Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., the company provides innovative products, systems and solutions capable of heating and cooling a broad range of applications, from a home to a large commercial building with superior efficiency, comfort and control.

The family of brands supported by METUS includes: Mitsubishi Electric, Trane®/Mitsubishi Electric, and American Standard®/Mitsubishi Electric. More information is available at www.metahvac.com.

