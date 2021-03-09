Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US Unveils the Deluxe Wall-mounted Single-zone System with H2i plus™ technology

The Deluxe Wall-mounted Indoor Units are the first in the industry to feature the patented, next-generation Dual Barrier Coating. Hydrophilic particles, including dust and dirt, and hydrophobic particles, like oil and grease mist, can accumulate on the heat exchanger, air ducts and fan over time, reducing an HVAC system's heating or cooling efficiency. Applied on the inside of the heat exchanger, vanes, air duct and blower wheel, the Dual Barrier Coating limits particle build-up, improving durability, efficiency and indoor air quality. The high-performing coating reduces maintenance requirements and maintains high efficiency levels throughout years of operation, resulting in energy savings.

Deluxe Wall-mounted Indoor Units are available in an extensive range of sizes and include an improved remote controller featuring backlit display with easy-to-read operation modes.

The Deluxe Wall-mounted H2i plus™ System also includes MUZ-FS heat pump outdoor units equipped with new-to-market H2i plus™ technology. H2i plus provides up to 100 percent heating capacity at outdoor ambient temperatures as low as -5° F. H2i plus is designed for continued performance down to -13° F without the need for supplemental heat.

MUZ-FS model outdoor heat pump units are available in 6, 9, 12, 15, and 18 KBTU/H capacities.

The minimal maintenance requirements of the Deluxe Wall-mounted Indoor Units and the high-performing, lower temperature heating capacity of H2i plus heat pumps offer occupants a consistently comfortable experience. Additionally, the single-zone systems have earned ENERGY STAR® certification for all indoor unit/outdoor unit combinations.

For more information on the Deluxe Wall-mounted Single-zone System with H2i plus™ technology and other residential heating and air conditioning solutions from Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US, visit www.mitsubishicomfort.com.

