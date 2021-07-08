Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Introduces New Cat® 3,000 - 7,000 lb. Hydrostatic Internal Combustion Forklift Series

The new Cat lift truck series is designed for a wide variety of industries and heavy-duty applications, such as building materials, lumber and manufacturing. At the heart of the lift truck is an advanced hydrostatic drive train that circulates hydraulic fluid to power wheels – allowing for smoother acceleration, directional change and increased uptime. The Cat hydrostatic IC forklift series is built to perform in heavy-duty operations that demand long hours of usage, frequent and efficient directional changes, and constant stop-and-go maneuverability.

"At Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, we're committed to developing advanced forklift and technology solutions for our customers, and I'm excited to introduce our latest advancement - the first Cat hydrostatic IC lift truck series," said John Sneddon, executive vice president, Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "By combining efficient, high-performance engines with an innovative hydrostatic drive system and software solution, we are continuing to raise the bar for our customers to help them improve their productivity and lower their total cost of ownership."

The Cat 3,000 – 7,000 lb. hydrostatic IC lift trucks offer various standard features and custom options for indoor and outdoor operations.

Key features include:

A fuel-efficient, powerful engine lineup for heavy-duty material handling applications

A fully hydrostatic drive system combined with full software integration with the hardware for greater performance and control

Low-maintenance wet disc brakes for precise braking and lower maintenance costs

A spacious operator compartment, intuitive controls and five preset performance modes to allow comfortable and confident operation

Easy access to major parts and equipment for easier maintenance and greater uptime.

To learn more about the new series of Cat 3,000 – 7,000 lb. hydrostatic IC forklifts or the Cat lift trucks product line, visit logisnextamericas.com/cat/ .

About Cat® Lift Trucks

Cat® lift trucks is one of the most trusted forklift brands in the World. For more than 55 years, customers have relied on the Cat lift trucks brand for quality and reliable forklifts backed by exceptional service and support through its trusted dealer network. With capacities ranging from 2,500 to 15,500 pounds, Cat lift trucks delivers fuel-efficient lift trucks for greater productivity and advanced electric forklifts with longer run times and a lower total cost of ownership. Cat lift trucks are manufactured and distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, one of the largest lift truck manufacturers in the World. For more information, please visit Cat Lift Trucks , Cat Lift Trucks on YouTube and Cat Lift Trucks on LinkedIn .

