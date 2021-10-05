Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Launches New UniCarriers Forklift 3-Wheel and 4-Wheel Electric Pneumatics Trucks

Models range from 2,700 to 4,000 lb in capacity

High levels of serviceability and standard overhead crane battery extraction limit the amount of time needed for daily service tasks and checks.

Dual 48-volt AC motors (travel and hydraulic) help to increase performance, offer high levels of torque and provide excellent energy efficiency.

Advanced curve control limits the speed of the truck while cornering.

"These models provide the same quality and reliability our products are known for, and they are designed to meet market expectations in maneuverability, performance and reliability," said Mark Manninen, vice president of Sales and Marketing for UniCarriers Forklifts at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "These additional features and advancements help our customers increase productivity levels, enhance overall ergonomics and decrease overall cost of ownership."

The MXS3 and MXS4 Series are available now. For more information, visit https://www.logisnextamericas.com/en/unicarriers/all-forklifts/unicarriers/classi/electriccounterbalanced/mxs3-mxs4

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts, UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn.

