Mitsubishi Motors' 2024 Year-end Sales up More than 25%

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA)'s mission to deliver high-quality, award-winning vehicles featuring style, technology, and outstanding value continued in 2024 as both quarterly and annual sales increased. The brand concluded Q4 at 27,125 sales, an increase of 38.4% on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. Annual sales of 109,843 represented an increase of 25.8%, the brand's best sales performance since 2019, as every model across the Mitsubishi range posted full-year sales increases. Topping the charts, Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid both posted best-ever annual sales for the nameplates.

"The right lineup of vehicles, targeted squarely at the segments consumers are shopping today, has delivered Mitsubishi Motors a strong year, all led by our flagship Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid models," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA's president and CEO. "This year's sales performance shows the company's commitment to balancing our model offering and our value proposition, combining technology and customer choice with an outstanding dealer-partner network across the U.S. With the new 2025 Outlander debuting next month, this momentum is set to continue into the New Year."

Leading to its refreshment in February 2025, Outlander continues to be the brand's sales leader at 9,624 sales for the quarter, an increase of 7.2%. For the full year, Outlander recorded 45,253 sales, an increase of 6.5%, and the vehicle's best-ever sales year.

The multi-award-winning Outlander Plug-in Hybrid recorded 1,800 sales in Q4, an increase of 14.1%, and wrapped up the year with a total of 6,975 sales, for the model's best-ever sales performance over a full calendar year.

Eclipse Cross sales performance also improved with 2,540 sales for Q4, an increase of 11.4%, and 12,724 sales for the full year, up 28.2%.

This sales success capped a year in which MMNA announced its ambitious forward-looking North American business plan, Momentum 2030.

The path to Momentum 2030 is defined by four key points:

A path to electrification

A path to a renewed and expanded product line-up that will strengthen Mitsubishi Motors in North America

A path to a modernized retail sales model

A path to network expansion and sales growth

The new 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander is scheduled to begin arriving at Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners across the U.S. in late February 2025.

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com .

MMNA celebrated its five-year anniversary in Tennessee in December, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and success in the U.S. since operations began in 1982. For 37 years, MMNA called Cypress, Calif. its home, before relocating all headquarters operations to the Volunteer State in 2019. Since then, MMNA has made a lasting impact on the local community, creating approximately 180 jobs and contributing strongly to the region's economic development. Along with its approximately 330 dealer partners, Mitsubishi Motors directly or indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States .

in December, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and success in the U.S. since operations began in 1982. For 37 years, MMNA called its home, before relocating all headquarters operations to the Volunteer State in 2019. Since then, MMNA has made a lasting impact on the local community, creating approximately 180 jobs and contributing strongly to the region's economic development. Along with its approximately 330 dealer partners, Mitsubishi Motors directly or indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across . Outlander Plug-in Hybrid added to its trophy case in 2024, earning industry awards such as Green Car Journal 's Family Green Car of the Year award for the third consecutive time, MotorWeek 's Driver's Choice Award, and "Most Improved Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make" by S&P Global Mobility.

's Family Green Car of the Year award for the third consecutive time, 's Driver's Choice Award, and "Most Improved Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make" by S&P Global Mobility. Outlander topped its segment in J.D. Power's 2024 US Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study.

During 2024, MMNA debuted ClickShop 2.0, its industry-leading digital shopping experience that allows customers to shop where, when and how they choose.

MMNA announced earlier this year that Mirage is being discontinued in the U.S. market, and there will not be a 2025 model. Production for the U.S. market ceased in late 2024. Dealer stock is expected to last into the summer of 2025.

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 MIRAGE 9,742 3,875 29,766 13,219 OUTLANDER SPORT 3,419 2,893 15,125 15,015 OUTLANDER 9,624 8,979 45,253 42,501 OUTLANDER PLUG-IN HYBRID 1,800 1,577 6,975 6,681 ECLIPSE CROSS 2,540 2,280 12,724 9,924 TOTAL ALL 27,125 19,604 109,843 87,340

