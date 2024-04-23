Mitsubishi Motors Announces Executive Promotion

Katherine Knight promoted to SVP, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announces the promotion of Katherine Knight to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer. This new position further aligns key strategic functions within MMNA under Katherine's leadership. She will continue to report to Mark Chaffin, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Knight has most recently served as VP, Chief Legal Officer, HR & Corporate Governance, with responsibility over the Legal, Human Resources, Internal Audit, Compliance, Risk Management, Corporate Governance, Administration and Community Relations functions. In this new role, she also adds oversight of Government and Industry Relations, External Affairs, and Sustainability.

As part of its mid-term plan, "Challenge 2025", MMNA's parent company, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, emphasizes the drive towards more sustainable growth, strengthening of compliance and governance, and social-value creation. Knight's promotion announced today will help ensure that MMNA is a global leader in the realization of future success in these critical areas.

"Katherine has a unique vision for MMNA's corporate operations and corporate brand that extends far beyond her legal expertise. In this new role, she will support and strengthen our operations internally and externally, and further solidify MMNA's position as an innovator in our industry," said Chaffin.

Knight joined MMNA in 2019 after most recently serving as VP, General Counsel and Human Resources, for a public transportation/logistics company and as Senior Counsel for Nissan North America. Knight holds a J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School and a B.A. in International Studies from the College of William and Mary.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV), and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, and Florida.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

