Mitsubishi Motors Announces Strong First Quarter 2024 Sales

Quarterly sales up 35.7% Y-O-Y

Highest total brand sales in four years, best quarter since before pandemic (Q1 2020)

Outlander remains the brand's top-seller, up 41.1% Y-O-Y; second-best quarterly sales in the history of the nameplate

Eclipse Cross sales more than double Q1 2023

Mirage and Mirage G4 together up nearly 50% year-over-year

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today reported strong first quarter 2024 sales of 28,403, up 35.7% over Q1 2023. Assisted by dealer new-vehicle inventory stocks returning to near-pre-pandemic levels, the brand and its dealer partners achieved their highest quarterly sales total since Q1 2020.

Outlander achieved its second-best quarterly sales total in the history of the nameplate, with sales of 13,846, a year-over-year increase of 41.1%. As the company closes its fiscal year at the end of calendar-year Q1, highlights include record best-ever annual sales of both Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid.

MMNA sales were strong across the product lineup. Eclipse Cross sales more than doubled, up 120.3% year-over-year and totaling 3,463. Mirage and Mirage G4 were up 93% and 11.1%, respectively – 49.7% collectively – proving that customers are reacting well to the car's enviable blend of economy, efficiency and value.

Regarding the ongoing situation in the Port of Baltimore, MMNA provides this statement: "The Port of Baltimore is one of the key inbound shipping locations for Mitsubishi Motors vehicles arriving from our overseas manufacturing facilities. We have already redirected a number of shipments to other port locations along the eastern seaboard, and with salvage operations to open the shipping lanes ongoing, the situation remains fluid. We continue to monitor each arriving ship's schedule and will adjust as necessary, with the priority always being to minimize inconvenience to our customers and our dealer partners."

News and Notes

In February, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) was recognized by S&P Global Mobility for having the "Most Improved Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make" for the 2023 calendar year 1 . The award, part of S&P Global Mobility's 28th annual Automotive Loyalty Awards program, honors Mitsubishi's success in its ability to retain owners to both the brand and either a battery-electric (BEV) or hybrid vehicle offering.

. The award, part of S&P Global Mobility's 28th annual Automotive Loyalty Awards program, honors Mitsubishi's success in its ability to retain owners to both the brand and either a battery-electric (BEV) or hybrid vehicle offering. Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid added to its impressive list of awards and accolades, receiving the 2024 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Award for Best Small Utility. The Outlander Plug-in Hybrid was the world's first plug-in hybrid SUV – and still is the world's best-selling all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid 2 .

. Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) recently launched ClickShop 2.0, an industry-first digital solution connecting the car-buying journey from Mitsubishi Motors' Tier-1, and its dealer partner's Tier-3, websites directly to the Mitsubishi dealer showrooms, delivering an unparalleled and seamless shopping experience. Mitsubishi Motors is the first U.S.-based auto manufacturer to offer a personalized shop-by-payment on its manufacturer and dealer-partner websites through this system. This process can reduce the time to purchase a new vehicle by up to 70%.

Individual model sales results:



Q1 2024 Q1 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 MIRAGE 5,003 3,342 5,003 3,342 OUTLANDER SPORT 4,569 4,613 4,569 4,613 OUTLANDER 13,846 9,814 13,846 9,814 OUTLANDER PLUG-IN HYBRID 1,522 1,597 1,522 1,597 ECLIPSE CROSS 3,463 1,572 3,463 1,572 TOTAL ALL 28,403 20,938 28,403 20,938

Disclaimers

1. Based on S&P Global Mobility U.S. loyalty analysis, Mitsubishi had the highest increase in owners who returned to market and purchased or leased another Mitsubishi electric or hybrid vehicle for the 2023 calendar year compared to the previous year.

2. Based on S&P Global Mobility New Registrations of plug-in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2013 - Oct 2022 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). Captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV), and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, and Florida.

