Mitsubishi Motors Canada launches customer facing insights and reviews solution with Feefo

Mitsubishi Motors Canada launches verified customer reviews on their website using Feefo's award winning reviews and customer insight technology

LONDON and BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc. has selected Feefo, a leading global customer reviews and insights platform, to transform their product reviews in Canada. The reviews solution is now live in both English and Canadian French on www.mitsubishi-motors.ca and will allow potential owners to explore the most trusted source of information about the company's outstanding range of vehicles – the opinions of verified Mitsubishi owners.

Feefo's AI-powered and totally transparent customer feedback platform provides Mitsubishi Motors with a next-generation system fit for a fast-changing global automotive market. The company will use the Feefo platform to customise how it requests feedback from genuine customers, promoting their honest and transparent ratings next to each model on their websites. Insight around customer sentiment which is generated from this will be used to drive product and service enhancements.

"In our 20th year in Canada, we are building a stronger brand from product rejuvenation, a digital shopping experience through ClickShop, to an enhanced dealer training. At the heart of our transformation is building a better customer experience and the Feefo platform helps us do that with transparency and credibility." Steve Carter, Director of Marketing

Mitsubishi Motors are utilising Feefo's Smart Themes tool which gives customers immediate access to the most relevant feedback insights as they decide which vehicle or specification to buy. The tool provides Mitsubishi Motors with critical insights, revealing trends in what purchasers think about any aspect of a vehicle.

Feefo's CEO, Tony Wheble, says "We are excited to be partnering with Mitsubishi Motors Canada. The automotive sector is a hugely important sector for us and the fact that Mitsubishi Motors Canada trust us to manage their customer reviews is a fantastic endorsement of our capabilities. Our cutting-edge platform will provide Mitsubishi Motors with verified and independent customer feedback and insight which both they, and their customers, can trust."

About Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc.

Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc. (MMSCAN) is the sales, service, parts and marketing arm for Japan's Mitsubishi Motors. MMSCAN has a product range consisting of the sub-compact hatchback Mirage, RVR sub-compact crossover, Eclipse Cross, the all-new Outlander, and Outlander PHEV. MMSCAN supports its dealerships with a head office team and parts distribution centre — both located in Mississauga, Ontario. Established in 2002, MMSCAN celebrates 20 year strong in 2022. The company and its dealerships employ over 1,200 people in communities large and small.

SOURCE Feefo Holdings