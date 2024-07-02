Mitsubishi Motors Carries Momentum Through First Half of 2024

Up more than 12% versus the first half of last year, Mitsubishi Motors' sales mirror recently announced North American business plan, "Momentum 2030"

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just six weeks after announcing its new North American business plan, Momentum 2030, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) closed out the first half of 2024 with strong sales of 51,130, up 12.3% over the first half of 2023. This is the strongest first-half sales result for MMNA since 2021. Calendar year-to-date (CYTD) sales of Outlander, Mirage/Mirage G4 and Eclipse Cross were up 1.3%, 85.5% and 38.2%, respectively, showing strong momentum for the brand entering the second half of the year.

MMNA Q2 sales totaled 22,727 units, down 7.6% year-over-year, however, Mirage hatchback sales more than tripled at an increase of 243.4%. Mirage G4 sales also increased 70.3% for the same period, notching a 146% increase for the Mirage lineup collectively.

News and Notes

MMNA announced details of its forward-looking North American business plan, dubbed "Mitsubishi Motors Momentum 2030", in May. Outlining business and product plans through fiscal-year 2030, the plan was first revealed to the company's dealer partners in a national dealer meeting in Nashville, Tenn. , and was met with considerable enthusiasm and excitement. Plan highlights include: Electrification with a blend of powertrains – hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric One new or completely refreshed vehicle to debut each year between fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2030; new vehicles to be introduced across more segments, nearly doubling the number of product offerings Dealer network expansion to cover more sales markets across the U.S.; new-design dealerships to be introduced, reducing the cost of entry for dealer partners and heralding a new way to shop for and buy new cars Technology and innovation will be the hallmark of MMNA's sales, marketing, and customer satisfaction processes

, and was met with considerable enthusiasm and excitement. Plan highlights include: The June reopening of the Port of Baltimore , following the partial collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge, improved vehicle delivery logistics for MMNA and its dealer partners. MMNA resumed operations at the Port of Baltimore on May 25 .

, following the partial collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge, improved vehicle delivery logistics for MMNA and its dealer partners. MMNA resumed operations at the Port of on . Industry-wide challenges associated with the CDK cyberattack impacted approximately one-third of MMNA's dealer partners across the U.S.

During the quarter, MMNA announced the promotion of Katherine Knight to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer. This new position further aligns key strategic functions within MMNA under Katherine's leadership. She continues to report to Mark Chaffin , President and Chief Executive Officer.

Individual model sales results:



Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 MIRAGE 4,859 1,974 9,862 5,316 OUTLANDER SPORT 3,324 3,879 7,893 8,492 OUTLANDER 10,645 14,368 24,491 24,182 OUTLANDER PLUG-IN HYBRID 1,374 1,620 2,896 3,217 ECLIPSE CROSS 2,525 2,761 5,988 4,333 TOTAL ALL 22,727 24,602 51,130 45,540

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's recently announced five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

