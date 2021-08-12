Mitsubishi Motors Gives Away 2022 Outlander Following Amazon Live Reveal

"The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has broken boundaries from the time it first debuted on Amazon Live. Mitsubishi dealer partners, customers and media have all been impressed by our new flagship SUV, and it has been in high demand since arriving in showrooms," said Mark Chaffin, chief operating officer for MMNA. "We'd like to thank everyone who entered the contest, congratulate Mr. Warmke and his family on their win, and wish them many safe and happy miles behind the wheel of their new Outlander."

A video of Warmke receiving his grand-prize 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander at Tom Roush Mitsubishi is available here: https://bit.ly/3xEwwvw.

"We enjoyed seeing the Outlander make its debut on Amazon Live and entered the sweepstakes without ever thinking we'd actually get to win such a beautiful new car," said Warmke. "Now that we've had a chance to get behind the wheel, I'm even more excited. In person, it's even better looking and more luxurious than it seemed on screen. It looks and feels like a much more expensive vehicle and has all the latest technology."

With a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price starting at $25,795,2 the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander delivers the equipment, quality and lasting value that Mitsubishi customers have come to expect of the brand.

Bold Exterior and Refined, High-end Interior

The all-new Outlander's styling debuts Mitsubishi's next generation Dynamic Shield front face and design language, with muscular fenders, bold proportions and available large-diameter 20-inch wheels. Inside, Outlander is a quiet and serene space, showcasing quality and convenience through class-above materials, seating for seven in the segment's only standard-equipment third row, available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 9-inch center screen, and also newly available wireless smartphone charging capability with Android AutoTM3 and wireless Apple CarPlay®.4

Capability and Confidence

The engineering underpinnings are also all-new. Partnered with a newly developed platform and 2.5L four-cylinder engine, Mitsubishi's rally-derived Super All-Wheel Control5 system provides unmatched confidence for drivers in all environments. The newly developed drive mode selector allows performance and grip to be tailored to the conditions through six distinct settings, increasing on-road and off-pavement performance. Even two-wheel drive models are fitted with the drive-mode selector, offering five distinct modes in this setup, to help drivers feel more confident in all driving conditions. Standard equipment on the 2022 Outlander includes 11 airbags,6 three rows of seats, myriad storage locations, USB-A and USB-C charge ports and 18-inch wheels.

Technology and Connectivity

Depending on trim level, the 2022 Outlander can be fitted with 20-inch wheels, Mitsubishi's MI-PILOT Assist driver assistance system with adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist,7 semi-aniline leather seating, integrated navigation using what3words technology, a windshield-display 10.8-inch full-color Head-Up Display (HUD), Mitsubishi's industry-leading Mitsubishi Connect smart-car system, and a 10-speaker BOSE audio system.8

Of the all-new Outlander, US News & World Report said, "The Outlander offers upscale styling, lots of standard features, and seven-seat practicality, yet it still costs about the same as its five-seat competitors." Concluding, "All in all, this new Outlander's cabin could give those of some entry-level luxury SUVs a run for their money."

Disclaimers

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander can only be purchased through a Mitsubishi Motors dealer partner. Vehicles will not be sold on Amazon.com or any Amazon subsidiary. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes destination/handling, tax, title, license etc. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your Mitsubishi retailer for details. Vehicle MSRP does not include Destination/Handling Charge of $1195 ( Alaska / Hawaii $1220 ). Available feature. Android,™ Android Auto,™ Google,™ Google Play,™ Google Maps,™ Google Assistant,™ and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Available feature. Apple CarPlay®, Siri®, and Apple Music® are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. iPhone is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc. Available feature. Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) adds Active Yaw Control (AYC) to realize the AWC concept at a very high level. This integrated vehicle dynamics control system manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. S-AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Airbags are part of a Supplemental Restraint System (SRS). To decrease the risk of injury from a deploying airbag, always wear your seat belt, keep feet on floorboard, sit upright in the middle of the seat and do not lean against the door. Always place children 12 and under in the rear seat and use appropriate child restraints. Never place a rear-facing infant restraint in the front seat. See your owner's manual and the instructions provided with your child restraint for additional information. MI-PILOT Assist is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. See Owner's Manual for further information. The Bose name is a registered trademark of Bose Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand. In its 2030 Environmental Plan, MMNA's parent company, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

