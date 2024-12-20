Mitsubishi Motors North America Celebrates Five Years in Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is proud to celebrate its five-year anniversary in Tennessee this month, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and success in the U.S. since operations began in 1982. For 37 years, MMNA called Cypress, Calif. its home, before relocating all headquarters operations to the Volunteer State in 2019. Since arriving here, MMNA has made a lasting impact on the local community, creating approximately 180 jobs and contributing strongly to the region's economic development. Along with its approximately 330 dealer partners, Mitsubishi Motors directly or indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

Shortly after moving its North American corporate headquarters to Franklin, MMNA took occupancy of the top two floors of a newly designed building in the rapidly growing Cool Springs neighborhood. Over the past five years, the company has experienced remarkable business achievements, including key vehicle launches, record-breaking sales figures, and increased community involvement.

The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has been a cornerstone of the company's success, earning numerous awards and accolades. Most recently, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid achieved an unprecedented third consecutive win as Green Car Journal's Family Green Car of the Year1. In addition, the vehicle has been honored with the 2024 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Award for Best Small Utility2, Puros Autos' Latin Flavor SUV of the Year, and a Top Safety Pick designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). These recognitions underscore Mitsubishi's commitment to innovation, advanced safety features, and eco-friendly solutions.

"We are incredibly proud of what we've accomplished here in Tennessee over the past five years," said Mark Chaffin, President & CEO, MMNA. "Our commitment to growing our business while creating jobs and supporting the local community has been a cornerstone of our operations. We look forward to continuing this strong partnership and calling Tennessee 'home' for years to come."

In May, MMNA announced the next chapter of its business plan, dubbed "Momentum 2030". This plan will see the company debut new vehicles, expand its national dealer-partner count, add new ways for customers to shop for vehicles, and add cutting-edge technology to the car-buying process. This plan will see expanded growth for the company in the creation of new jobs, broader engagement with the local community, and further economic development across the area.

MMNA's contributions to the Tennessee community extend beyond its business success. In 2023, MMNA partnered with Middle Tennessee-based nonprofit Tucker's House, providing the organization with a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid SUV as part of its Community Utility Vehicle (CUV) program. Tucker's House, which helps families of children and young adults with disabilities by making their homes safer and more accessible, has used the vehicle to enhance their operations and provide critical services, such as installing ramps, widening doorways, and retrofitting bathrooms for wheelchair accessibility.

This partnership exemplifies MMNA's dedication to its corporate social responsibility initiative, "Driving Confidence, Driving Community," which focuses on making a tangible difference through localized efforts and utilizing the company's vehicles to give back to the community. MMNA's CUV program has also benefitted other nonprofits, including the Nashville-based Community Resource Center following a devastating tornado and Charis Health Center, which utilized the Outlander PHEV's 120-volt outlet to power its portable medical freezer, critical for transporting COVID vaccines and other medications.

MMNA's success in Tennessee reflects its focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. By delivering exceptional vehicles like the Outlander and Eclipse Cross while fostering strong ties with the local community, MMNA has established itself as a key contributor to the state's economic and social fabric.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's recently announced five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

