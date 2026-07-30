Mitsubishi Motors Opens First U.S. Gallery Dealership, Introducing Modernized Retail Sales Experience

Grand opening held today in conjunction with state, county, city officials in attendance

First-of-its-kind dealership facility now open in partnership with Murfreesboro, Tenn.-based City Auto Mitsubishi

Immersive showroom experience brings Mitsubishi Motors to high-traffic retail destinations, expanding awareness for the brand and convenience for customers

Showroom serves as the inaugural retail milestone under Momentum 2030 plan, and is a blueprint for future retail expansion nationwide

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today celebrated the grand opening of its first U.S. Gallery dealership in the greater-Nashville area, marking the national debut of an innovative retail concept designed to bring the brand closer to customers in high-traffic shopping destinations. The opening represents the first major retail milestone delivered under the company's Momentum 2030 business plan.

Mark Chaffin, President & CEO, Mitsubishi Motors North America (center right, blue jacket, with scissors); and David Andrews, dealer principal, City Auto Mitsubishi (center left, mauve jacket, with scissors); join dignitaries from the City of Franklin, Williamson and Davidson Counties, and the State of Tennessee for the ribbon-cutting grand opening of the first Mitsubishi Motors Gallery dealership in the United States, in Antioch, Tenn. Allen Borden, deputy commissioner, Tennessee Dept of Economic and Community Development (right) congratulates Mark Chaffin, president & CEO, Mitsubishi Motors North America, on the grand opening of Mitsubishi Motors’ first Gallery dealership in the United States, located in Antioch, Tenn.

Developed in partnership with City Auto Mitsubishi, the Gallery is the first Mitsubishi dealership of its kind in the U.S. and serves as a proof-of-concept for future retail opportunities across the country. Located in the Century Farms development in Antioch, Tenn., the showroom introduces a new way for customers to discover Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in a convenient, lifestyle-oriented setting while strengthening brand visibility and supporting dealer growth beyond the traditional dealership footprint.

The Gallery concept also positions Mitsubishi Motors as the first mass-market automotive brand in the U.S. to bring an immersive showroom experience into a high-traffic retail environment, a model more commonly associated with luxury and specialty automotive brands.

"Today comes at an especially important time for Mitsubishi Motors in the United States as we continue executing our Momentum 2030 business plan and building the foundation for sustainable growth," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA's president and CEO. "I've often said that buying a car should be fast, fair, and fun, and this facility is designed around that idea. This Gallery showroom is designed to introduce people to Mitsubishi Motors in a new and engaging way. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, we're creating new ways for customers to discover our brand in the places they already live, shop and spend time. The Gallery concept complements our dealer network while delivering a more convenient, modern and approachable retail experience that will help support our long-term growth."

The Gallery store officially welcomed its first visitors during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by MMNA executives, City Auto Mitsubishi leadership, and state, county and local officials, celebrating both the opening of the showroom and Mitsubishi Motors' continued investment in Tennessee.

Unlike a traditional dealership, the Gallery facility provides an open-concept environment where visitors can explore Mitsubishi Motors' latest vehicle lineup, interact with trained product specialists, browse inventory from City Auto Mitsubishi and begin the purchase process through the company's ClickShop digital retail platform. Vehicle sales, delivery and service continue through City Auto Mitsubishi's nearby full-service dealership, allowing the Gallery to complement the traditional dealership experience.

"This Gallery represents an exciting new way to introduce customers to Mitsubishi Motors," said Jordan Norton, general manager, City Auto Mitsubishi. "By meeting shoppers where they already spend their time, we're creating a more accessible and engaging first experience with the brand while continuing to provide the trusted sales and service relationship shoppers and customers expect from our local store."

The Gallery is one of several strategic initiatives outlined in Momentum 2030, MMNA's five-year business plan to strengthen the brand through an expanded vehicle lineup, a modernized retail strategy and continued network and sales growth. The company plans to introduce one new or significantly refreshed vehicle each year through 2030 while nearly doubling its U.S. product portfolio with advanced internal combustion, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles.

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 300 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

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SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.