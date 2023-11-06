Mitsubishi Motors Partners with Tennessee Nonprofit Tucker's House

  • Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.'s Community Utility Vehicle program is providing Tucker's House with the use of a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid SUV
  • Tucker's House charity assists with accessibility modifications to homes of families with children and young adults with disabilities

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is partnering with  Middle Tennessee-based nonprofit organization Tucker's House, providing the organization with the use of a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid SUV. As part of MMNA's Community Utility Vehicle (CUV) program, MMNA lends vehicles to nonprofit organizations, helping to make a difference in their local communities.

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.’s Community Utility Vehicle program is providing Tucker’s House with the use of a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid SUV. Left to Right: Riley Beddingfield (Tucker's House Operations Director), Kayla Torti (Tucker's House Program Manager), Graham Honeycutt (Tucker's House Executive Director), Jessica Baggetta and Jeremy Barnes with MMNA
Tucker's House, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only organization of its kind in the area providing assistance for children and young adults with disabilities, and their families, by making their homes safer and more accessible. Tucker's House's retrofitting solutions include installing ramps, modifying bathrooms and doorways to be wheelchair accessible, installing wall lifts, replacing carpets with solid flooring for wheelchair accessibility, and other accessibility adaptations. A physical therapist also oversees every phase of adaptive equipment selection, installation, and training.

"The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid will play a critical role in our efforts to modify homes for Tennesseans under 21 with disabilities," said Sunny Rosanbalm, Tucker's House Founder. "We are grateful to be chosen by Mitsubishi Motors to be part of their Community Utility Vehicle Program."

The three-row Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid blends SUV capability and convenience with the fuel-efficiency and eco-friendly aspects of an electric vehicle, and will allow Tucker's House to mobilize its efforts more efficiently. The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid offers 38 miles of all-electric range, Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel drive for performance in varying road conditions, and other standard features.1,2

"The Community Utility Vehicle Program amplifies the outreach and impact of small, community nonprofits in a way that only Mitsubishi Motors uniquely can – through loans of efficient, reliable, versatile vehicles," said MMNA Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin. "This partnership with Tucker's House is the latest example of our commitment to our neighbors in Middle Tennessee."

The CUV program is a key component of MMNA's larger corporate social responsibility program, known as "Small Batch - Big Impact," which is based on the idea that small, localized efforts can add up to a huge impact. Other CUV use donations have been made to Nashville-based organizations Community Resource Center and Charis Health Center, Las Vegas-based Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, and Dallas-based Record the Journey.

Disclaimers

  1. Electric range of up to 38 miles on a full charge and a combined electricity + gasoline range of 420 miles. Combined fuel economy Electricity + Gasoline of 64 MPGe. EPA highway mileage estimate. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only.
  2. Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) adds Active Yaw Control (AYC) to realize the AWC concept at a very high level. This Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control System manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. S-AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. S-AWC cannot prevent collisions or loss of traction in all conditions. Exercise caution so full attention is given to vehicle operation in all road conditions.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.
Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida. 

