Mitsubishi Motors Promotes Vossenberg and Scarboro to Regional Vice President

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced the promotions of Frans (Jack) Vossenberg and James (Jimmy) Scarboro from Regional Director to the newly created position of Regional Vice President, effective Sept. 30, 2024. Vossenberg will lead the Northeast region, and Scarboro will lead the Southeast region.

James (Jimmy) Scarboro, Regional Vice President, Southeast Region, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. Frans (Jack) Vossenberg, Regional Vice President, Northeast Region, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

In their positions, Vossenberg and Scarboro will continue to report to Ken Konieczka, MMNA's Senior VP, Sales Operations. The promotions recognize the importance of reinforcing the ongoing relationships with MMNA's dealer partners in their respective regions, the support of increased sales of new Mitsubishi vehicles and the experience of current and future Mitsubishi customers in alignment with the company's recently announced brand-wide Mitsubishi Motors Momentum 2030 plan.

Vossenberg most recently served as Regional Director, Northeast Region, and Scarboro most recently served MMNA as Regional Director, Southeast Region. Their leadership over the past few years has contributed to MMNA's recent growth and success in the U.S. market, helping to pave the way for the Momentum 2030 business and product plans.

Recently announced, Momentum 2030 is defined by four key points:

A path to electrification

A path to a renewed and expanded product line-up that will strengthen Mitsubishi Motors in North America

A path to a modernized retail sales model

A path to network expansion and sales growth

"While Jimmy and Jack have differentiated their respective regions in a number of ways, what they have in common is a deep commitment to Mitsubishi Motors, to their teams, and to collaboration with their dealer partners," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA president and CEO, in announcing the promotions. "I have absolute confidence in their abilities to lead MMNA and our brand evolution into the future. Momentum 2030 is going to happen, and it will happen with the leadership of Jack, Jimmy, and all of the MMNA team."

Vossenberg joined MMNA in 2015 as a Zone Distribution Manager and soon after became an Area Sales Manager, then a Zone Parts and Service Manager until most recently becoming Regional Director, Northeast Region. Vossenberg holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Penn State University.

Scarboro joined MMNA in 2017 as an Area Sales Manager before being promoted to Regional Director, Southeast Region, in 2018. Scarboro holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business/Corporate Communications from the University of South Florida.

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com .

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's recently announced five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

