Mitsubishi Motors Reports January 2020 Sales

Sales of Outlander, Mitsubishi's adventurous and enduring three-row, seven-passenger CUV, were up nearly 66 percent over January of 2019.

Sales of the stylish and sporty Eclipse Cross increased more than 35 percent over the January prior.

Mitsubishi Motors reported its seventh-straight year of sales increases in 2019, marking a 2.5 percent increase over the year prior, with sales of 121,046 vehicles.

2019 was Mitsubishi Motors' third-straight year of 100,000-plus sales.

As part of an ongoing reinvention of Mitsubishi Motors' brand and business in the U.S., MMNA welcomed 36 new dealerships to its network in 2019.



JANUARY YTD

2020 2019 2020 2019 Mirage 1511 1570 1511 1570 Lancer1 0 -3 0 -3 Outlander Sport 3011 3099 3011 3099 Outlander 3891 2346 3891 2346 Outlander PHEV 95 133 95 133 Eclipse Cross 2118 1563 2118 1563 Total 10626 8708 10626 8708

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers

1. Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 350 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Related Links

www.mitsubishicars.com

