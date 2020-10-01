Mitsubishi Motors Reports Third Quarter 2020 Sales

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) recently released a first look at the redesigned 2022 Eclipse Cross, the next step in the company's commitment to delivering a showroom full of new and extensively redesigned vehicles in the United States .

. MMNA will launch three considerably revised vehicles and one all-new, ground-up redesign by the second quarter of 2021: the 2022 Eclipse Cross, mechanically upgraded 2021 Outlander PHEV, the redesigned 2021 Mirage and the all-new next-generation 2022 Outlander.

MMNA is teaming with military veterans charity Record the Journey to contest this month's Rebelle Rally in a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) ever to compete in the grueling 2000-km, all-women's, off-road navigation event.

MMNA recently announced a partnership with leading Internet-of-Things technology providers Aeris and Dealer-FX to leverage connected car technology that will enhance the Mitsubishi customer service and ownership experience.

Mitsubishi's Small Batch – Big Impact corporate social responsibility program expanded its mission in Q3, announcing a partnership with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center and assisting the Nashville Community Resource Center to distribute PPE kits to local teachers.



Q3 YTD

2020 2019 2020 2019 Mirage 5,839 8,276 14,292 21,177 Outlander Sport 7,719 7,382 24,504 26,150 Outlander 7,923 4,882 23,467 30,471 Outlander PHEV 947 666 1579 1,914 Eclipse Cross 2,429 3,268 8,775 15,859 TOTALS 24,857 24,474 72,617 95,571

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 350 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth, and MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (615) 257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

