Mitsubishi Motors Strengthens Future of the Brand in the United States Through Updated Momentum 2030 Plan

Momentum 2030 serves as the catalyst for future U.S.-focused product development, dealer network expansion, and market share growth

Comprehensive product renewal strategy and expansion into new vehicle segments are central to Momentum 2030, including intent to re-enter the pickup truck segment through collaboration with Nissan

All-new Eclipse Sportback battery-electric SUV will launch this fall, followed by a rugged, off-road-focused Outlander variant in the first quarter of 2027.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation also recently outlined its global mid-to long-term vision for strengthening the brand around the world, with a specific commitment to restoring brand strength in the United States.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors Momentum 2030 is more than just a business plan for Mitsubishi Motors in the United States. It represents the company's long-term commitment to strengthening the brand, expanding customer choice, and creating sustainable growth for customers, dealer partners, and employees alike.

Mitsubishi Motors Momentum 2030 Lineup

Reinforcing that commitment, Mitsubishi Motors recently hosted a confidential, invitation-only dealer meeting where company leadership shared future product plans and strategic initiatives that will drive the next phase of growth for the brand, as well as revealing concepts and designs of models that will underpin this product-led growth.

Central to the North American strategy is an expanded focus on adventure-oriented and off-road-capable vehicles. As customer demand continues to shift toward more rugged and versatile products, Mitsubishi Motors will broaden its portfolio with vehicles designed to strengthen the brand's presence in these growing segments.

As part of this strategy, Mitsubishi Motors also intends to re-enter the pickup truck segment in North America through its collaboration with Nissan, further expanding the brand's reach and relevance in the U.S. market.

Momentum 2030 is built around four strategic pillars:

A path to electrification A path to a renewed and expanded product lineup that strengthens Mitsubishi Motors in North America A path to a modernized retail sales model A path to network expansion and sustainable sales growth

In a separate announcement from Mitsubishi Motors Corporation in Japan, the company also announced the return of the legendary Pajero (Montero) nameplate. While no decision has been made regarding a U.S. introduction of this vehicle, the model's return strengthens Mitsubishi Motors globally by reconnecting the brand with one of its most iconic and celebrated nameplates.

"When we launched Momentum 2030, many questioned whether such an ambitious vision could be achieved. Today, that vision is taking shape," said Mark Chaffin, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. "Mitsubishi Motors is fully committed, and the path forward for the U.S. market is clear. This is the most comprehensive growth plan we have ever undertaken in the region, built around delivering greater value to customers, creating new opportunities for our dealer partners, and strengthening the long-term future of the brand."

In the near term, Mitsubishi Motors will expand its U.S. lineup from four vehicles today to six vehicles in 2027. The lineup will include the Outlander Sport; Eclipse Cross; the all-new Eclipse Sportback EV; Outlander; Outlander Plug-in Hybrid; and a new rugged Outlander variant, with the model name to be announced in the coming months.

Customers and dealer partners have consistently expressed a desire for Mitsubishi Motors to compete in additional segments. Through Momentum 2030, the company is delivering on that expectation with a broader product portfolio, expanded customer choice, and a clear vision for long-term growth.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 300 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – is Mitsubishi Motors' strategic roadmap for growth in North America, focused on product expansion, electrification, retail modernization, network development, and increased market share. Through new vehicle introductions, enhanced customer experiences, and strengthened dealer partnerships, the plan is designed to restore brand strength and position Mitsubishi Motors for sustained success throughout the decade.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

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SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.