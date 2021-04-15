Mitsubishi Outlander and Eclipse Cross Drivers can now control their garage from anywhere with myQ® Connected Garage.

"We are excited to be the first to offer our drivers the ability to open or close their garage door directly from their in-dash touchscreen," said Bryan Arnett, Director of Digital Product Strategy for Mitsubishi Motors Research and Development Americas. "Providing in-dash touchscreen control for the garage enables a more convenient and seamless driving experience. Now, not only will they be able to check to see if they left their garage door open, but they will also be able to close the garage door from anywhere."

Available through Android Auto™1, Outlander and Eclipse Cross drivers with the My Mitsubishi Connect app and a myQ connected garage door opener, can seamlessly transition garage control to their in-vehicle touchscreen. Before myQ Connected Garage, drivers were limited by the ability to only open and close the garage door when they were within line of sight of the door. Now, myQ Connected Garage eliminates ever having to turn back around to check if the garage door is closed and gives drivers the freedom to easily let the kids, a visitor or the dog walker in while on the road.

"We are excited to partner with Mitsubishi Motors to help enhance the driver experience when it comes to garage control," said James Trainor, Vice President General Manager of Automotive for Chamberlain Group. "myQ Smart Vehicle Access has allowed Mitsubishi to integrate smart garage control capabilities within the car's in-dash touchscreen, allowing drivers to stay connected to home and know that their garage is secure."

About Chamberlain Group

The Chamberlain Group, a global leader in access control solutions with its Chamberlain® and LiftMaster® garage door opener brands and myQ® smart technology, has had a long history within the automotive industry. For more than 20 years, Chamberlain has been an innovator in vehicle-to-home connectivity, with technology included in more than 150 million vehicles. As the element of connectivity within the vehicle evolves, Chamberlain has continued to reimagine seamless vehicle-to-destination experiences that eliminate everyday barriers and create greater connections for an uninterrupted life. Chamberlain's Automotive Connectivity Solutions business unit exclusively focuses on developing access solutions that provide rich, intelligent and predictive driver experiences, connecting the vehicle to gates, garage doors and the home.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers

Android Auto™, Google Play and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

