Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Wins 2024 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Award For Best Small Utility

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced that the Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid was honored with the 2024 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Award for Best Small Utility. As the world's first plug-in hybrid SUV – and still the world's best-selling all-wheel-drive PHEV1 – the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has accumulated an impressive collection of awards and accolades from media and consumers alike.

"The Outlander Plug-in Hybrid blends the clean and quiet motoring of an electric vehicle with the range and ease of refueling with gasoline. Packaged with the convenience and capability of a seven-passenger SUV, it offers the right solution at the right time as many drivers are interested in going green but may not yet be ready to go all-in on battery-only power," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA President and CEO. "It's truly gratifying that the automotive experts at MotorWeek have validated the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid's no-compromises formula."

For 40 years, MotorWeek, a distinguished automotive television newsmagazine series widely recognized as a reliable source of automotive reviews, has conducted its annual Drivers' Choice Awards (DCA). The DCA is MotorWeek's annual roundup of what its editors, testers, and contributors believe to be the best new vehicles the average consumer can buy across a variety of segments, and Mitsubishi's flagship took top honors in the hotly contested small SUV class.

"The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid represents an impressive fusion of assurance, convenience, and adaptability neatly packaged in a smart and capable design," said John Davis, producer, host, and creator of MotorWeek. "When it comes to battery electric tech, Mitsubishi has always been ahead of the game. They gave the Outlander the Plug-in Hybrid treatment well before anyone else, and this year, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid attains its well-deserved recognition by securing the Best Small Utility choice award for the first time."

The Outlander Plug-in Hybrid brings together the superior efficiency of an electric vehicle, the utility of a crossover as well as smooth handling provided by Mitsubishi's standard-equipment Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system.2 The Outlander Plug-in Hybrid boasts a 38-mile all-electric driving range mated to a gasoline motor to combine for an EPA-estimated 420 miles of total driving range.3 The S-AWC system was modified specifically for the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid's unique twin electric motor configuration to allow maximum performance and superior traction in all weather conditions.

The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has consistently received acclaim from both automotive experts and consumers alike. In addition to the MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Award, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has clinched two consecutive Green Car Journal Family Green Car of the Year awards. It has also been recognized as the Northwest Automotive Press Association's Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year and Puros Autos' Latin Flavor SUV of the Year. The Outlander's internal combustion engine counterpart was featured on Wards' 10 Best Interiors list and earned the title of Hispanic Car of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press. Further highlighting its excellence, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid was named a Top Safety Pick (TSP) by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

This latest accolade further solidifies Mitsubishi's position as a leader in the development of eco-friendly and technologically advanced vehicles.

Building on Mitsubishi Motors' industry-leading warranty program – including a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five-year/60,000-mile limited warranty, all backed up by a five-year/unlimited-mile roadside assistance program – and the type of customer care that earned the brand the number-one ranking among mass-market brands in J.D. Power's 2023 Customer Service Index (CSI) study, under the title of Mitsubishi Motors Confidence, MMNA is providing two years of limited maintenance on every 2024 Mitsubishi Motors vehicle sold in the United States. The two-year/30,000-mile maintenance program covers three oil and filter changes, three tire rotations, and one cabin air filter replacement.4

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

