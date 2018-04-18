Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America and NeuroDerm Announce Parkinson's Disease Presentations at American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

"We are excited to present new data from our expanding CNS portfolio, which we hope will help further understanding of the treatment of Parkinson's disease," said Jean Hubble, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs, MTPA. "Treatment options are needed to help control the symptoms and motor fluctuations associated with Parkinson's disease."

NeuroDerm will present results of a recently completed Phase 2 trial of ND0612, an investigational continuous subcutaneous infusion of levodopa/carbidopa for Parkinson's disease patients, during a Platform Presentation. When approved, MTPA will commercialize ND0612 in the United States. Both MTPA and NeuroDerm are wholly owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC).

"Results from the Phase 2 study of ND0612 on reducing OFF time and troublesome dyskinesia in people with advanced Parkinson's disease are encouraging for the many patients who experience motor fluctuations despite available treatment," said Sheila Oren, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, NeuroDerm. "We look forward to seeing the results of our Phase 3 trials of this formulation of levodopa/carbidopa."

Parkinson's disease data to be presented at AAN include:

ND0612 Presentations

The iNDiGO Study: A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Clinical Study Investigating the Efficacy, Tolerability, and Safety of Two Dosing Regimens of Continuous Subcutaneous ND0612 Infusion Given as Adjunct Treatment to Oral Levodopa in Fluctuating PD

Abstract 044, Poster Session P2, Monday, April 23 from 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT

Efficacy and Safety of Subcutaneous L-dopa/Carbidopa (ND0612H) Infusion in Fluctuating PD Patients

Abstract 003, Platform Session S26, Tuesday, April 24 from 3:54 – 4:06 p.m. PT

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation's (MTPC) 100 percent owned U.S. holding company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. MTPA is dedicated to delivering innovative products that address the unmet medical needs of patients in North America. It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America with plans to expand its product line through collaborations with partners. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MTPharmaUS.

About NeuroDerm, Ltd.

Based in Israel, NeuroDerm, Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing central nervous system (CNS) product candidates that are designed to address major deficiencies of current treatments and achieve clinical efficacy through continuous, controlled administration. NeuroDerm's technology enables new routes of administration for existing drugs that address their current deficiencies and achieve clinical efficacy. NeuroDerm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). For additional information, please visit NeuroDerm's corporate website at www.neuroderm.com.

Overview of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, which was founded in 1678, has its headquarters in Doshomachi, Osaka, which is the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. With business centered on ethical pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma is a well-established company and has the longest history of any listed company in Japan.[1] In accordance with the corporate philosophy of "contributing to the healthier lives of people around the world through the creation of pharmaceuticals," the Company formulated the key concept of Open Up the Future under the Medium-Term Management Plan 2016-2020. Through the discovery of drugs that address unmet medical needs, centered on its priority disease areas — autoimmune diseases, diabetes and kidney diseases, central nervous system diseases, and vaccines — Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma will strive to contribute to the health of patients around the world. MTPC is the parent company of MTPA and the license holder of RADICAVA. For more information, go to http://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/.

