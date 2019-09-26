Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Announces Appointment Of Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., As Vice President, Medical Affairs

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced the appointment of Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., to the leadership team as Vice President of Medical Affairs. As the most senior medical authority for the company, Dr. Suarez Zambrano will oversee all Medical Affairs activities in North America.

"Dr. Suarez Zambrano has a strong neurology background, and brings a wealth of clinical and managerial experience to MTPA's executive leadership team," said Atsushi Fujimoto, President, MTPA. "His addition to MTPA will enable us to continue our mission as we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of patients facing serious diseases."

Dr. Suarez Zambrano has over a decade of experience in corporate medical affairs roles and more than sixteen years of clinical experience as a neurologist. Most recently, he served as the Lead Medical Director, U.S. Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, for Novartis. He has also held senior medical positions at three additional biotech and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, Dr. Suarez Zambrano spent several years practicing in Colombia as a general neurologist prior to his two-year post-doc multiple sclerosis research fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation's (MTPC) 100 percent owned U.S. holding company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. MTPA is dedicated to delivering innovative products that address the unmet medical needs of patients in North America. It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America with plans to expand its product line through collaborations with partners. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

