Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Announces Presentations at XXIX World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced two presentations on investigational ND0612 in Parkinson's disease (PD) will be shared at the International Association of Parkinsonism and Related Disorders (IAPRD) XXIX World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders, being held in Lisbon, Portugal, May 19-22.

"We are eager to discuss the latest findings from our ongoing Phase 3 BouNDless and Phase 2b BeyoND clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of investigational ND0612 in people with Parkinson's disease experiencing motor fluctuations," said Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs, MTPA. "Our presence at IAPRD this year exemplifies our determination to continue exploring how to address the challenges faced by people living with this disease, including the impact of motor fluctuations."

MTPA's posters will be presented during Oral Poster Sessions at the meeting on May 21, 2024 at 9:35 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. WEST.

Presentation Details:

Presentations include results from the pivotal Phase 3 multi-center, randomized, double-blind double-dummy BouNDless trial (NCT04006210) evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of investigational ND0612 in people with PD experiencing motor fluctuations, in addition to three-year outcomes from the Phase 2b open-label BeyoND study (NCT02726386) evaluating the long-term safety of ND0612 in reducing OFF time in people with PD.

Continuous subcutaneous levodopa/carbidopa infusion (ND0612) for patients with Parkinson's disease and motor fluctuations: A Phase 3, active-controlled BouNDless stud y ( Fabrizio Stocchi , M.D., Ph.D., Institute for Research and Medical Care (IRCCS), San Raffaele, Rome )

Oral Poster #O_42





Oral Poster #O_42 Continuous subcutaneous levodopa/carbidopa infusion with ND0612 for Parkinson's disease: Three-year data from the open-label BeyoND study ( Fabrizio Stocchi , M.D., Ph.D., University San Raffaele Roma and IRCCS San Raffaele)

Oral Poster #O_41

About ND0612

ND0612 is an investigational drug-device combination therapy – a 24-hours/day, continuous subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in people with Parkinson's disease (PD). Development of investigational ND0612 is being led by NeuroDerm, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC).

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), the pharma arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG), is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. MCG has positioned health care as its strategic focus in its management policy, "Forging the future". MTPC sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness". To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction and additionally working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/ .

About NeuroDerm, Ltd.

NeuroDerm, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), based in Israel, inspired to reduce disease burden and improve the quality of life of patients and their families through innovative drug-device combination therapies and technologies. NeuroDerm is an integrated pharmaceutical and medical technology company developing central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. For additional information, please visit NeuroDerm's website at www.neuroderm.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn .

Media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America