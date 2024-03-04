Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Announces Presentations in Parkinson's Disease at 2024 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced two posters in Parkinson's disease (PD) will be shared at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD 2024), being held in Lisbon, Portugal, and virtually, from March 5-9.

"We look forward to discussing our ongoing research in Parkinson's disease, including Phase 2b data on the continued evaluation of investigational ND0612 for the treatment of motor fluctuations, as well as details on the development of a patient journey map as a visual aid for service providers," said Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs at MTPA. "Our presence at AD/PD reflects our focus on better understanding the complexities of this disease and using that knowledge to make an impact on the PD community. We look forward to sharing additional results from our Phase 3 BouNDless trial when they are available."

Presentation Details:

Presentations include findings of a responder-analysis from the Phase 2b BeyoND (NCT02726386) long-term safety study assessing efficacy data for investigational ND0612 in reducing OFF time in people with PD with motor fluctuations. Additionally, a second presentation will highlight progress in the development of a Motor Fluctuations Patient Journey Map for people with PD to describe the holistic patient experience from pre-diagnosis through long-term treatment.

Reductions in OFF time with ND0612 for patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing motor fluctuations: Responder-analysis from an open-label study ( Nelson Lopes , M.D.; NeuroDerm)

P1060 (#1601): Friday, March 8, 2024, Development of a motor fluctuations patient journey map for people living with Parkinson's disease ( Nelson Lopes , M.D.; NeuroDerm)

P1455 (#1674): Friday, March 8, 2024 , 9:00 a.m. UTC

This press release is intended for U.S. audiences only.

About ND0612

ND0612 is an investigational drug-device combination therapy – a 24-hours/day, continuous subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in people with Parkinson's disease (PD). Development of investigational ND0612 is being led by NeuroDerm, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). The safety and efficacy of ND0612 in Parkinson's disease is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), who has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for the second quarter of 2024.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), the pharma arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG), is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. MCG has positioned health care as its strategic focus in its management policy, "Forging the future". MTPC sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness". To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction and additionally working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/.

About NeuroDerm, Ltd.

NeuroDerm, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), based in Israel, inspired to reduce disease burden and improve the quality of life of patients and their families through innovative drug-device combination therapies and technologies. NeuroDerm is an integrated pharmaceutical and medical technology company developing central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. For additional information, please visit NeuroDerm's website at www.neuroderm.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

