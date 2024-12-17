Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Announces Research Collaboration Between Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and Dewpoint Therapeutics to Advance Small Molecule Condensate Modulator for ALS

Collaboration aims to address underlying ALS pathology with innovative TDP-43 modulator technology

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced that Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), its parent company and a global leader in neurological disease therapeutics, has entered into a strategic research collaboration with Dewpoint Therapeutics, Inc. The collaboration focuses on developing a novel TDP-43 small molecule condensate modulator (c-mod) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), furthering MTPC's commitment to advancing innovation in ALS and central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, MTPC will pay Dewpoint an upfront payment. Upon reaching certain pre-specified milestones, MTPC will have the exclusive option to license the program and assume responsibility for global clinical development and commercialization.

"ALS remains one of the most challenging diseases to treat, with limited treatment options for patients," said Yasutoshi Kawakami, President, MTPA. "Through this collaboration with Dewpoint Therapeutics, we hope to advance innovative approaches to address this devastating disease by leveraging their expertise in condensate biology. Together, we are committed to making a meaningful difference for patients living with ALS."

The TDP-43 small molecule condensate modulator is being developed to target key underlying biological mechanisms associated with ALS. TDP-43 is a protein known to play a critical role in ALS pathology, where its dysregulation contributes to neuronal cell death and dysfunction. This innovative approach seeks to address TDP-43's pathological aggregation, with the potential to advance understanding of ALS.

This collaboration reflects MTPC's continued focus on central nervous system diseases, including ALS. With the development of RADICAVA® (edaravone) and RADICAVA ORS® (edaravone), MTPC remains a global leader in advancing ALS care and is committed to addressing the unmet needs of patients and families living with ALS.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), the pharma arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG), is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678, and focusing on ethical pharmaceuticals. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. MTPC sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness". To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction by identifying patient populations with high potential for efficacy and safety. In addition, MTPC is working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/.

About Condensate

Condensates are membraneless organelles that form dynamically throughout the cell via a process called phase separation. These subcellular compartments organize and concentrate biomolecules within cells to enable a diversity of key biochemical processes. The dysregulation of biomolecular condensates has been observed in many diseases, including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders. Condensate modulators (cmods) potentially provide novel therapeutic options for complex diseases and historically undruggable targets.

