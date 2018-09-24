Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Appoints Joseph Scalia as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

"We are delighted to welcome Joseph to the Mitsubishi Tanabe team as we pursue our mission to positively impact the lives of people living with devastating diseases such as ALS," said Atsushi Fujimoto, President, MTPA. "He brings a wealth of experience launching rare treatments, leading teams and building strong organizations. The MTPA leadership team looks forward to Joseph's partnership as we expand our services and grow in the U.S."

Scalia joins MTPA from Bayer Healthcare, where he served as Vice President and Head of Cardiopulmonary Marketing. He brings with him more than 20 years of commercial experience in the pharmaceutical industry in sales, marketing, market access and business operations both in the U.S. and globally. His expertise covers a wide range of therapeutic areas, including rare and orphan diseases.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation's (MTPC) 100 percent owned U.S. holding company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. MTPA is dedicated to delivering innovative products that address the unmet medical needs of patients in North America. It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America with plans to expand its product line through collaborations with partners. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MTPA_US.

Media inquiries:

Debbie Etchison

908-340-8578

Media_MTPA@mt-pharma-us.com

SOURCE Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mt-pharma-america.com

