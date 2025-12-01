Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America is Now Tanabe Pharma America

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced the change of its corporate name to Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (TPA), effective immediately.

In July, MTPA's parent company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), announced it would undergo a corporate name change to Tanabe Pharma Corporation, effective December 1, 2025, following acquisition by Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm. The new company name, "Tanabe Pharma," reflects the steadfast commitment to further global growth as an R&D-driven pharmaceutical innovator, while honoring the legacy of the former Tanabe Seiyaku, one of the world's oldest pharmaceutical companies.

Though taking on a new name, TPA's core values hold strong as the company remains dedicated to advancing science and creating hope for all underserved patient populations with complex needs.

"We have never stopped pursuing the impossible, as evidenced by our track record of discovering, researching, and developing a treatment for people living with ALS," said Yasutoshi Kawakami, President, Tanabe Pharma America. "We're motivated to continue building on this legacy as we seek to discover innovative therapies to address the unmet needs of people living with debilitating diseases."

TPA will continue to pursue a robust pipeline of products for hard-to-treat diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases, inflammatory, and metabolic conditions.

About Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (TPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanabe Pharma Corporation. It was established by Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit https://us.tanabe-pharma.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Inc.

Tanabe Pharma Corporation is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678. Tanabe Pharma is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. Tanabe Pharma sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness." To that end, Tanabe Pharma is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. Tanabe Pharma is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction and additionally working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.tanabe-pharma.com/en

