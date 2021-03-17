Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Presents Data on Impact of ALS Symptoms on Patients' Ability to Independently Conduct Daily Activities

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced findings from a new analysis evaluating the impact of symptom progression on the ability of people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) to independently conduct activities of daily living (ADLs). The findings were shared during a virtual presentation at the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical & Scientific Conference.

"As part of our commitment to patients and their caregivers, MTPA wanted to explore how different disease symptom progression impacts an ALS patients' ability to independently perform daily activities, such as cleaning, housework, cooking and traveling outside the home," said Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs, MTPA. "The analysis suggests that respiratory symptoms had a greater impact on patients' ability to rely less on help from others. We also found that patients needing significant assistance with daily activities had more hospitalizations, falls and poorer emotional health."

For the analysis, 21 neurologists examined de-identified medical record data for 166 ALS patients in the U.S. to retroactively assess demographics, symptoms, caregiver status, hospitalizations, ability to perform ADLs, emotional well-being, and number of patient-reported falls. Of the patients whose records were reviewed, 54 percent (90 patients) were dependent on a caregiver to assist with at least one ADL. Participating neurologists were surveyed and submitted blinded patient data into a study database.

Compared with other symptom groups, and based on descriptive analyses, a significant association was observed between the number of respiratory symptoms and likelihood of ADL dependence (OR 3.41; 95 percent CI 2.17-5.36; p<0.001). For other symptom groups observed, including behavioral, cognitive or motor/bulbar symptoms, there was no significant impact associated with ADL dependence.

In addition, ADL-dependent patients experienced a greater number of hospitalizations (28.1 percent vs. 4.7 percent; p<0.001) and falls (1.2 percent vs. 0.5 percent; p<0.001) in the prior 12 months, compared with ADL-independent patients. A larger proportion of ADL-dependent patients also had poorer emotional well-being (87 percent vs. 66 percent; p=<0.001) and had expressed suicidal thoughts (19 percent vs. 8 percent; p=0.045) compared with ADL-independent patients.

The survey database is not based on a truly random sample of physicians and patients. Moreover, patients included in the survey may not represent the general ALS population.

