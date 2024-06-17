Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Presents New Results of RADICAVA® (edaravone) for People Living with ALS at the European Network to Cure ALS (ENCALS) Meeting 2024

Real-world analysis suggests 3.2-month survival benefit for individuals treated with RADICAVA and riluzole compared to those treated with only riluzole

No new safety concerns in final results from long-term Phase 3 safety extension study in RADICAVA ORS® (edaravone)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced results from two studies of RADICAVA® (edaravone) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the European Network to Cure Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ENCALS) 2024 meeting. Findings from an ongoing real-world study utilizing information in the ALS/MND Natural History Study Consortium (Consortium) database of people living with ALS initiating treatment with RADICAVA suggest an additional survival benefit of 3.2 months with RADICAVA ± riluzole compared to treatment with riluzole alone. Separately, positive results from Study MT-1186-A03 (NCT04577404), a Phase 3 study evaluating the long-term safety of RADICAVA ORS® (edaravone), showed no new safety concerns and that RADICAVA ORS was well-tolerated during the 96-week study period.

"Access to real-world data is critical for complex rare diseases like ALS, and we are proud to collaborate with the ALS/MND Consortium to bring important real-world insights to the clinical community," said Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs at MTPA. "In addition, we are encouraged that our long-term Phase 3 safety extension study continues to demonstrate the safety and tolerability profile of RADICAVA."

Poster Presentation: Treatment Patterns and Survival Benefit of Edaravone–Treated People with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in the ALS/MND Natural History Consortium

The ongoing real-world study evaluated treatment patterns, clinical outcomes, and survival of RADICAVA–treated people living with ALS from the ALS/MND NHC database. Individuals receiving RADICAVA ± riluzole (n=176) were matched to those receiving riluzole only (n=176) based on a variety of factors, including their baseline mean ± standard deviation (SD) ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised score (39.5±4.8 and 39.3±4.8, respectively). The safety profile of RADICAVA ORS was demonstrated in a 6-month, Phase 3, open-label clinical trial in 185 patients.1 In addition to contusion, gait disturbance, and headache reported with RADICAVA, fatigue was observed in 7.6% (14/185) of patients receiving RADICAVA ORS.1 Please see Important Safety Information below and Full Prescribing Information here.

Restricted mean survival time (RMST) analyses over 50 months suggested a survival benefit for individuals receiving RADICAVA ± riluzole (31.1 months) versus those receiving riluzole only (28.8 months), without adjustment for baseline covariates. RMST difference between treatment groups was 3.2 months (p<0.03) after adjustment for covariates.

"Through our collaboration with MTPA, we are thrilled to highlight initial results from a real-world analysis of people living with ALS in our database," said Alex Sherman, Director of the Center for Innovation and Biomedical Informatics (CIB) at the NCRI at MGH and Principal Investigator for the study. "Together, our real-world findings underscore our continued commitment to improving outcomes and building confidence in existing treatment options for the ALS community. We hope to build this momentum as our analysis of treatment patterns in the database continues."

Poster Presentation: Phase 3, Open-Label, Safety Extension Study of Oral Edaravone Administered Over 96 Weeks in Patients with ALS (MT-1186-A03)

Study MT-1186-A03 was a Phase 3, open-label, multi-center, extension study that evaluated the long-term safety of RADICAVA ORS over an additional 96 weeks in patients who have completed the initial 48 weeks of Study MT-1186-A01. Participants received RADICAVA ORS (105-mg dose) according to the FDA-approved dosing. Patients had definite, probable, probable-laboratory-supported, or possible ALS; baseline forced vital capacity ≥70%; and baseline disease duration ≤3 years.

In the study, the most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were fall, muscular weakness, dyspnea, constipation, and dysphagia. These TEAEs were consistent with the safety profile for edaravone from previous clinical trials.

About RADICAVA® (edaravone) and RADICAVA ORS® (edaravone)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved RADICAVA® (edaravone) on May 5, 2017, and the oral formulation RADICAVA ORS® (edaravone) on May 12, 2022, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In 2024, the FDA recognized RADICAVA ORS with Orphan Drug Exclusivity based on the major contribution to patient care of the innovative oral formulation. RADICAVA is administered in 28-day cycles by intravenous (IV) infusion. It takes 60 minutes to receive each 60 mg dose. For the initial cycle, the treatment is infused daily for 14 consecutive days, followed by a two-week drug-free period. All cycles thereafter are infused daily for 10 days within a 14-day period, followed by a two-week drug-free period. RADICAVA ORS is taken daily for 14 consecutive days followed by a 14-day drug-free period for the initial treatment cycle. For subsequent treatment cycles, RADICAVA ORS is taken for 10 days within a 14-day period followed by a 14-day drug-free period. RADICAVA ORS should be taken in the morning after overnight fasting. Patients should not eat or drink (except water) within one hour after taking RADICAVA ORS.1

Edaravone was discovered and developed for ALS by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) and commercialized in the U.S. by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA). The MTPC group companies began researching ALS in 2001 through an iterative clinical platform over a 13-year period. In 2015, edaravone was approved as RADICUT® for the treatment of ALS in Japan and South Korea. Marketing authorizations were subsequently granted in Canada (October 2018), Switzerland (January 2019), Indonesia (July 2020), Thailand (April 2021), Malaysia (December 2021) and Brazil (February 2024). Marketing authorization for RADICAVA® Oral Suspension was granted in Canada (November 2022) and Switzerland (May 2023), and RADICUT® Oral Suspension 2.1% was granted regulatory approval in Japan in December 2022. To date, in the U.S., RADICAVA and RADICAVA ORS have been used to treat over 16,000 people with ALS, with over 1.9-million days of therapy, and have been prescribed by over 2,400 HCPs.2-4

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Hypersensitivity Reactions

RADICAVA (edaravone) and RADICAVA ORS (edaravone) are contraindicated in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to edaravone or any of the inactive ingredients of this product. Hypersensitivity reactions (redness, wheals, and erythema multiforme) and cases of anaphylaxis (urticaria, decreased blood pressure, and dyspnea) have occurred with RADICAVA.

Patients should be monitored carefully for hypersensitivity reactions. If hypersensitivity reactions occur, discontinue RADICAVA or RADICAVA ORS, treat per standard of care, and monitor until the condition resolves.

Sulfite Allergic Reactions

RADICAVA and RADICAVA ORS contain sodium bisulfite, a sulfite that may cause allergic-type reactions, including anaphylactic symptoms and life-threatening or less severe asthmatic episodes in susceptible people. The overall prevalence of sulfite sensitivity in the general population is unknown but occurs more frequently in asthmatic people.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (≥10%) reported in RADICAVA-treated patients were contusion (15%), gait disturbance (13%), and headache (10%). In an open label study, fatigue was also observed in 7.6% of patients receiving RADICAVA ORS.

Pregnancy

Based on animal data, RADICAVA and RADICAVA ORS may cause fetal harm.

To report suspected adverse reactions or product complaints, contact Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc., at 1-888-292-0058. You may also report suspected adverse reactions to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

INDICATION

RADICAVA and RADICAVA ORS are indicated for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

For more information, including full Prescribing Information, please visit www.RADICAVA.com.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), the pharma arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG), is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. MCG has positioned health care as its strategic focus in its management policy, "Forging the future". MTPC sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness". To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction and additionally working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/.

Media inquiries:

[email protected]

1 RADICAVA and RADICAVA ORS Prescribing Information. Jersey City, NJ: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.; 2022.

2 Data on file. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

3 Data on file. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

4 Data on file. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

SOURCE Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America