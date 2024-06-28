Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America to Present Latest Parkinson's Disease Research at the 10th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced three presentations on investigational ND0612 in Parkinson's disease (PD) will be shared at the 10th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN), being held in Helsinki, Finland, June 29 – July 2.

"We are excited to be at EAN this year to showcase our ongoing research and engage with the scientific community," said Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs, MTPA. "These findings highlight our dedication to advancing the understanding of investigational ND0612 and our commitment to recognizing the unmet needs of people living with Parkinson's disease."

Presentation Details:

Presentations include findings from subgroup analyses of the pivotal Phase 3 multi-center, randomized, double-blind double-dummy BouNDless trial (NCT04006210) evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of investigational ND0612 in people with PD experiencing motor fluctuations, as well as a secondary analysis from a Phase 2 study (NCT02577523), which evaluated the onset of efficacy with ND0612 utilizing patient and clinical global ratings. Additionally, findings from an analysis characterizing infusion site reactions in patients who received 24-hour subcutaneous infusion of ND0612 will be shared.

Subgroup Analyses of a Phase 3, Randomized Study of Levodopa/Carbidopa Infusion (ND0612) for Parkinson's Patients ( Nelson Lopes , M.D.; NeuroDerm)

ePresentation Session : "Movement Disorders 1" (EPR-082): 2:10 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. CEST , June 29





: Onset of Efficacy with Levodopa/Carbidopa Infusion (ND0612) for Parkinson's Patients ( Nelson Lopes , M.D.; NeuroDerm)

ePresentation Session : "Movement Disorders 1" (EPR-083): 2:15 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. CEST , June 29





: Characterization of Infusion Site Reactions With 24-hour Subcutaneous Infusion of ND0612 ( Nelson Lopes , M.D.; NeuroDerm)

ePresentation Session: "Movement Disorders 1" (EPR-084): 2:20 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. CEST , June 29

About ND0612

ND0612 is an investigational drug-device combination therapy – a 24-hours/day, continuous subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in people with Parkinson's disease (PD). Development of investigational ND0612 is being led by NeuroDerm, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC).

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), the pharma arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG), is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. MCG has positioned health care as its strategic focus in its management policy, "Forging the future". MTPC sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness". To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction and additionally working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/ .

About NeuroDerm, Ltd.

NeuroDerm, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), based in Israel, inspired to reduce disease burden and improve the quality of life of patients and their families through innovative drug-device combination therapies and technologies. NeuroDerm is an integrated pharmaceutical and medical technology company developing central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. For additional information, please visit NeuroDerm's website at www.neuroderm.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn .

